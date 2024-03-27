Mobile vet clinic serves local pets and families

BY KADIE VICK | FOR THE OPELIKA OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Dr. Rachel Kring brings accessible veterinary services to the community through her clinic Liberty Mobile Veterinary Services. Her clinic can do anything a standalone clinic can do.

“To get in touch with us we have a phone number that you can call or text it’s (334)734-9265 or you can reach out via our website, which is libertymobilevet.com,” she said.

The goal of Liberty Mobile Clinic is to relieve busy pet owners of the stress of finding time to take their pets to the vet.

“I feel like the biggest impact I’ve seen that we’ve been helpful are specifically people with just a lot of pets but also a lot of like older people, or just people that you know tend to be like smaller in stature but have this really big dog like Great Danes Mastis,” Kring said.

She said she saw a need in the community, with its lack of a mobile vet clinic, and has been able to mitigate it with her services. A typical experience at a standalone veterinary clinic can take hours, but Liberty Mobile Veterinary Clinic fits their pet check-ups into busy lives.

“I’ve had people where they’ll be at work and they just let me in through the garage. I do their vet appointment and I’m gone and they didn’t even have to lift the finger,” she said.

To anyone struggling to find time to take care of their pets, Kring said, “I think people should take advantage of my services if they’re looking to make their lives easier and get back some of their time.”

Kring has enjoyed the relationship she gets to build with the community through her flexible and personal meetings with pet owners and the ability to meet them where they are.

“Now that I’m going into people’s homes, I’m very basically gaining more family because I go into their home we’re talking about their pet, you know,” she said. “I’m usually playing and you know, hanging out with the pet while we’re, you know, discussing what kind of care we’re doing today.”

The freedom of time and convenience that comes with the Liberty Mobile Veterinary Clinic was intentional in the naming of this clinic.

“I named it Liberty Mobile Veterinary Service for two reasons,” she said. “One, because I have liberty and spiritual liberty in Jesus Christ, and he’s given me even my physical liberty, but anything that I do is for freedom. So, you know, I make sure that that gets passed on to the client.”

The jump into starting her clinic was scary but Kring reflects now on the growth and support she has experienced from God through it, and is thankful to be where she is today.

“It was just a very scary time for me and the Lord has just truly blessed it,” she said. “Through trusting in Him I’ve been able to see Wow, he really can do a seeding and abundantly more than we asked Him to. Just by simply trusting and having faith that this is His will, He’ll bring it to fruition.”