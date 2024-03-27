Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates its new building

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — After almost four years of waiting, the Food Bank of East Alabama was able to host an open house to celebrate its new building last week.

Back in 2020, the food bank planned an open house in March to celebrate its new building but COVID-19 put an indefinite hold on things.

In fact, rather than celebrating, COVID pushed the food bank into high gear, providing for people’s needs.

“It feels like coming full term,” said Executive Director Martha Henk about hosting the open house now.

The food bank was originally located at the old Auburn post office (now city hall), then it moved into its first building on Pumphrey.

“We outgrew that building pretty dang quick,” Henk said.

So the food bank began looking at moving into its first building on Industry Drive, which it also quickly outgrew, Henk said.

So the food bank just moved into a larger facility next door, and it is now located at 375 Industry Drive.

Within a year, the food bank payed off all loans and owned its current building outright, Henk said. It was a little over $1.4 million campaign.

And now the food bank even has plans to expand even more with a food pantry.

This food pantry is not quite ready for the Lee County community, but it will be in the future.

“What are the things that we wanted out of it,” Henk said. “We wanted it to be client choice, we wanted it to be warm and welcoming, we wanted it to serve as a hub for being able to send people out for other — if you need help with food, you almost always have other kinds as needs as well, easily accessible between Auburn and Opelika.”

Henk said they hope it will be a community center and will be able to meet all types of needs, including classes, demonstrations, a farmers market and more.

Sometime soon, a capital funds campaign will kick off for that food pantry.

Despite the progress moving forward, last week’s open house was about celebrating the accomplishments that have already taken place.

Janice Buckingham, president of the food bank Board of Directors, welcomed the public, government officials Auburn students and food bank employees into the building.

“We all are passionate about what we do here and I think you must be passionate about what we do here too or you wouldn’t be here today,” Buckingham said, “Again, your support is what has made this possible.”

Jan Dempsey, an avid supporter of the food bank and member of the board of directors, shared why the food bank is something she’s so passionate about.

“Millions of pounds [of food] have been distributed to thousands of people who come in need,” she said. “… Not only have we had an opportunity to give them the food they need, but in so many other ways, to be the mission of that market, to serve them in kindness, compassion and health.”

To learn more about the food bank, visit www.foodbankofeastalabama.com.

“We really thank you for being here and for taking time to see the building,” Henk said. “We’re proud of it and we appreciate having the chance to show it off.”