Addie turns 102

Addie Green Abercrombie celebrated her 102nd birthday on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Family and friends gathered to celebrate her special day with a party on Sunday, March 17. Addie was born in Alexander City in 1922. She has spent the majority of her life living in and around Lee County and currently resides at Arbor Springs in Opelika. Her favorite pastime is watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball on television. She never misses a game and says, “I’m ready for the season to start so I can watch my Braves!” Happy 102nd birthday to Addie and Go Braves!

— PHOTO BY DEBORAH BURDETTE SASSER