Stone Martin Builders names Carmack as director of customer experience

LEE COUNTY — Stone Martin Builders (SMB), a leading homebuilder across Alabama and the region, announces the appointment of Ashley Carmack as Director of Customer Experience.

In her new role, Carmack will oversee initiatives aimed at gathering and incorporating customer feedback, streamlining processes to enhance efficiency and fostering a culture of excellence throughout the customer journey.

“In response to our steadfast commitment to unparalleled service, we recognized the need to elevate our customer experience,” said John Manasco, Chief Operating Officer of Stone Martin Builders. “Ashley’s demonstrated leadership and unwavering dedication to customer-centric values uniquely position her to spearhead our efforts in enhancing satisfaction across all touchpoints.”

Carmack brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having progressed through roles at Stone Martin Builders and in real estate. Starting as a Sales Training Manager, she enhanced team performance and customer satisfaction. As Market Manager, she excelled in fostering exceptional experiences and driving growth.

As Director of Customer Experience, Carmack will play a pivotal role in shaping the customer journey at Stone Martin Builders. With a keen understanding of the importance of customer satisfaction, Carmack aims to elevate SMB’s customer experience initiatives to new heights.

“Starting this new position as the Director of Customer Experience is an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our customers,” said Ashley Carmack. “I am committed to ensuring that every interaction with Stone Martin Builders exceeds expectations, leaving a lasting impression of quality, care, and professionalism.”

Carmack’s strategic vision for enhancing the customer experience aligns seamlessly with SMB’s dedication to craftsmanship and excellence. By leveraging her expertise in customer relationship management and her profound understanding of industry best practices, she aims to implement initiatives prioritizing customer satisfaction and loyalty.