Obituaries | March 21, 2024

BETTIE EARNEST

Bettie Earnest, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in her home on March 11, 2024. She was born in Greenville, Alabama on Christmas Eve 1944 to the late Billie Oswald, Sr. and Minnie Coleson Oswald.

She earned a music degree with voice concentration from William Carey University and then moved to Andalusia, Alabama as a newlywed to begin her career and start a family. She taught elementary school for 29 years and then preschool for seven years. As an avid reader, she began the Advanced Reading program in the Andalusia City School System and was the first educator to introduce technology into the classroom.

Through many years of faithful service, she taught first grade Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. With passion and dedication, she directed adult, youth and children’s choirs, always improving and uplifting those she instructed. She touched so many lives through her selfless teaching and love of music, her sweet demeanor, kind soul and generous spirit.

She loved to travel and went on many adventures with family and friends over the years. Some of her favorite travels were touring Europe in her twenties, cruising the Alaskan inside passage for her 40th wedding anniversary, sightseeing and shopping in New York at Christmas time, and the many annual trips with her immediate and extended family. One of her proudest moments was singing in New Yorks’ Lincoln Center with fellow choir members from First Baptist Church Opelika.

She is survived by Al Earnest, her husband of 54 years, her children and their spouses, Melodie (Jody) McDanal; Merrie (Darren) Sheridan and Terrence (Maggie) Lane and granddaughter Tillie Lane; her siblings and their spouses, Billy (Ann) Oswald; Wayne (Sue) Oswald and Julia Parker.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Opelika with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the service.

CAROL SUE “SUSIE” JONES JUSTICE

Carol Sue (Susie) Jones Justice, age 76, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2024. Susie was born in Leinarts, Tennessee (Marlow Community — Anderson County) to the late parents of Sooner James Jones and Eva Madge Robbins Jones.

Susie was a humble, country girl whose life was strongly influenced by her family, the Marlow Community, and Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

Poplar Creek Baptist Church was a very important part in the development of Susie’s life. The church molded her character and most importantly oversaw her development and growth as a Christian. As a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church, she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior, she was baptized there, and also developed her musical talents there. She became such an accomplished singer and pianists that she traveled and displayed her talents at churches all around East Tennessee. Poplar Creek Church was the center of her life.

The Marlow Community was very dear to her and had a lasting influence on her life. She made lifelong friends as a member of the Marlow Community. In particular, Brock’s General Store was a favorite institution of hers. She loved to stop by and visit with Clyde Brock and Helen Brock Crawford, the owners of Brock’s General Store. Marlow helped develop her pleasant personality and wonderful sense of humor.

She had a strong and loving relationship with all of her family members. Her grandparents, parents, siblings, husband, children, grandchildren, great granddaughter, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces were a source of joy to her. In particular, her grandmother, Martha J. Wilson Robbins, was a source of support, comfort, and friendship that she always cherished.

In addition to her parents, Susie is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lou Jones Harrod; brother-in-law, Byron Harrod; brother, Michael Jones; and sister-in-law, Nancy Wylam Jones.

Susie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Ronnie Justice of Auburn; brother, Tony Jones, Sr. (wife-Dot Jones) of Fayetteville, Georgia; brother, Conrad Jones (wife-Bettyjo Jones) of Clinton, Tennessee; son, Marvin Justice (wife-Kellie Justice) of Canon, Georgia; son, Ken Justice (wife-Beth Justice) of Opelika; son, Greg Justice (wife-Kim Justice) of Auburn; daughter, Paige Curry (husband-Jason Curry) of Auburn; grandchildren, Clayton Justice, Connor Justice, Katie Justice, Gage Justice, Caroline Justice, Sarah Justice, Hannah Justice, Peyton Curry, Ben Curry; and great-granddaughter, Claire Justice.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home followed by a graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Carol Sue (Susie) Jones Justice request that donations be made to Poplar Creek Baptist Church, Poplar Creek Baptist Church, 490 Marlow Circle, Clinton, TN 37716

MONICA P. KARAS

Monica P Karas, formerly of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away in Opelika, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, at the age of 75. She was born on April 25, 1948, to Henry and Wanda Baranowski who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her beloved husband Gary whom she has been married to for 52 and 1/2 years. She was a loving mother to Jennifer and the best Grandma to her furry Granddogs Jewel and Jezebelle. She was a cherished sister and sister-in-law, Godmother, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt.

Monica loved cooking, crafting and gardening. She also loved all her Michigan sports but especially her hockey team the Detroit Red Wings. One of her favorite things was to head to the casino and play the slots.

A celebration of life will be held in Michigan at a later date. Visitation was held Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika, Alabama for the treatment of Hemophilia in Monica’s memory.

ROBERT E. SWEETEN

Robert E Sweeten, a beloved 76 year-old father of two passed away peacefully on March 12, in Union Springs Alabama, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

Born Aug. 27 1947, in Chattanooga Tennessee, Robert lived a life filled with passion and purpose. Dad was known for his love of family, Lake Martin, making friends, playing golf and his love of Auburn University. He touched the lives of countless individuals along the way.

Dad will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He leaves behind His son Michael, His daughter Bobbi and his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who will forever hold him close in their hearts.

He graduated from Opelika High School, he continued his education at Auburn University where he ran track.

Dad easily made friends and carried on lifelong friendships . He loved to compete, whether in sports, cards or games. He instilled a love of life, family and making memories.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at the family lake house on Lake Martin in May.

Though his physical presence may be gone, his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know Robert. Rest in peace, Dad. Your memory will forever be a blessing.

LOUISE WARD RUSSELL

Louise Ward Russell was born March 11, 1931, and returned to Jesus’ arms March 11, 2024, on her 93rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lela Ward and her husband of 53 years, Isaiah Peyton “Handsome Bo” Russell. She is survived by her daughter Patty Allen (Jim), granddaughter Sarah Beth Snook (Daniel), great granddaughters Hannah and Mimi Snook, special nieces Genie Rankin (Randy), Sallie Eagerton (Greg) and special nephew, Tom Peak (Linda).

Louise graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1949. She worked hard all her life and was most beloved in her role as office manager at Jackson Thornton Company. Louise lived out her faith in Jesus by demonstrating sacrificial love for her family, neighbors, and friends: her first and last thought each day was of others. A devoted member of Highland Gardens Baptist Church, she took great joy in serving as WMU director, singing in the choir, and helping in the nursery as well as teaching Sunday School, choir, training union, GA’s and Awana.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the loving and caring staffs of Bethany House, Compassus Hospice, Dadeville Healthcare Center, Country Cottage and Angels for the Elderly for enriching these last years of her life. Please join us in celebrating Louise’s homegoing at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, Montgomery, Alabama, Friday, March 22 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be at 2 p.m prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Compassus Bethany House or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering through First Baptist Church of Opelika.