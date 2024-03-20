Hayes joins Three Sixty {Real Estate}

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Three Sixty {Real Estate} announced that Luke Hayes has joined its East Alabama team. Hayes worked for the last few years as a custom home builder. He will continue that work in addition to being a realtor.

“With my custom home building background, I know what folks are looking for in a new home,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to bring my expertise to work as a trusted advisor to my clients in their home sale or purchase.”

“We are happy to welcome Luke Hayes to our growing team in Auburn,” said Nonet Parmer Reese, broker/owner. “He’s already brought a lot of knowledge to the brokerage, and we are excited to see how he grows in his career.”

Hayes attended Auburn University, where he earned a degree in building science. He and his wife, Taylor, got married in the AU Chapel, and after living in Fairhope and Denver for several years, they have put down roots in Auburn. They are entrepreneurs who own L.J. Hayes Construction, Auburn Inflatables and Pure Barre. The couple welcomed their daughter, Scarlett, to the family in 2022.