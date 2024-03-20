Gogue Center celebrates Arts Education Month in Alabama

CONTRIBUTED BY THE GOGUE CENTER

ALABAMA — March is Arts Education Month in Alabama schools, and the Gogue Center is proud to contribute to this statewide initiative with our 2023-24 K-12 School Performance Series.

Two upcoming Family Series performances — 123 Andrés on Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m. and Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. — will both feature an additional K-12 School Performance Series show the following morning that the artists will perform exclusively for schoolchildren.

For each of the school shows, classroom teachers receive a Gogue Center-published learning guide containing information about the performing artist or company, the art form and grade-appropriate activities designed to spark curiosity and encourage exploration. To view the guides for 123 Andrés and Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, as well as previous K–12 performances, go to the website www.gougecenter.auburn.edu/education.