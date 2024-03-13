Trinity Christian School presents ‘The Sound of Music’ March 15, 16

BY NICHOLAS YOUNG

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Trinity Christian School will be bringing the hills back to life with their presentation of the musical “The Sound of Music.” The original Broadway play was produced in 1959 and became a massive hit, eventually receiving a film adaptation a few years later in 1965.

The story’s overarching themes of redemption and overcoming adversity were one of the primary reasons that Trinity Christian decided to produce this musical according to music director Carolyn Boone.

The story is loosely based on true events and follows Maria, a young novice at a convent who has been assigned to be a governess for the seven children of widowed Austrian Navy Captain Georg Von Trapp in 1938, as Austria falls under control of Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

The heartwarming tale highlights the adjustments of Maria and the Von Trapp family as they get to know one another and as they make decisions regarding their future in war-torn Austria.

As the title suggests, music is a central theme of the play, and it features several catchy tunes that will resonate with the audience. Trinity Christian’s adaptation of this musical will include the unique element of live musicians, a feature that is not often seen in other school plays. Boone said that some students were involved in the orchestra and would have the chance to contribute in this fashion.

“We think that it is really neat that they’re able to use their gifts in that way,” Boone said.

She said she believes that producing this musical has taught students the value of investing in something bigger than themselves.

“It helps them to see that when we all do something together — we can do something that’s bigger than the sum of one of us…that is an excellent lesson for them.”

Boone commended the students for the work they have put forward despite being one of the smaller schools in the area.

“It’s really special when our school can produce something that’s so wonderfully quality and a classic.”

Trinity’s portrayal of the classic play will surely spark feelings of nostalgia for seasoned fans while also introducing newer generations to the timeless classic. The musical will be held at the City Church, located at 2900 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.

Shows will be on Friday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $13 and are available via QR code or by visiting the school office.