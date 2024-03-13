Obituaries | March 14, 2024

BARBARA ANN ZUPON CURRY

Barbara Ann Zupon Curry, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away surrounded by her loving family in Opelika, on March 9, 2024. Born in Dysart, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 1937, to Joseph and Anna Zupon, Barbara’s journey was marked by her faith, love, and commitment to her family. She was affectionately known as “Tootsie” while growing up in Pennsylvania, and later in life her grandchildren revived that nickname for her.

Barbara’s career began as a traveling nurse which took her to various places including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Washington, DC. She joined the service as a nurse at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida where she met Don Curry who was a doctor at the same base. Together they built a life in Opelika and raised four children. After all of her children reached school age, she opened Currys women’s clothing store which she ran for nearly three decades.

Barbara was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Her faith meant everything to her and guided her in everything she did. Whenever prayers were needed, friends and family always came to her first because they knew of her profound relationship with the Lord.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Dr. Benjamin Donald Curry. Barbara’s legacy is carried on by her children – Chris Curry, Jason (Paige) Curry, Anna (Beau) Newman and John (Jenice) Curry; her grandchildren Gracen, Ethan, Lucy, Peyton and Ben; her brothers Joe “Junior” (Pat) Zupon and Eugene “Smiley” Zupon; her sister-in-law Becky Curry Duke; and numerous nieces and nephews. The entire family will miss her deeply.

The family invites those who knew Barbara to join them in celebrating her life at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation was held Thursday, March 14,, followed by Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Opelika or to East Alabama Food Bank honoring Barbara’s deep commitment to her faith and her community.

CHARLES ALLEN BEARD

Charles Allen Beard of Auburn, Alabama, died peacefully on March 8, 2024, at Bethany House.

Allen was born on Feb. 2, 1938, to Jeff and Maiben Beard in Auburn. After graduating from Lee County High School, he went on to study business administration at Auburn University and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Upon his graduation, Allen served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force with the 50th Air Transport Squadron during the Vietnam war.

Allen began his professional career at U.S. Steel, in Birmingham, where he was a manager of the production planning team until a downturn in the economy led him back towards Auburn and to his dream job of owning the famous Tiger Corner Boxcar convenience store. Allen was the unofficial mayor of the Oak Bowery community and impacted countless lives during his tenure at Tiger Corner. Upon retirement, he married his lifelong friend, Molly, and moved to High Point, North Carolina, where they were active members in the community while working in real estate.

Allen was loved by all and shared a passion for cycling – which he did until late in his life. He treasured his wife, Molly, family, friends and the communities in which he called home.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Molly E. Miller; son Mason (Kari) Beard of Roswell, Georgia; daughter Maiben Beard of Auburn; step-son Hank (Lisa) Miller of Huntsville, Alabama; step-son David (Denise) Miller of Jackson, Tennessee; brother Jeff (Sue) Beard of Daphne, Alabama; and beloved grandchildren Abby Beard, Brooke Beard, Will Beard, Riley Miller, Meredith Miller, Ryan Miller and Keaton Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland Washington ‘Jeff’ Beard and Maiben Hixon Beard and sister, Kitty Sue Gregory.

Services were held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church. A graveside service immediately followed at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers. Instead, donations may be made to the Garland Washington Beard ‘Jeff Beard’ Endowed Fund for Excellence in Auburn Athletics at Auburn University.

CARLY ELIZABETH FLORENCE

Carly Elizabeth Florence entered the sweet hereafter on March 6, 2024. She is survived by her mother Lisa Florence, daughter Guinevere Potts, former spouse William Potts, grandmothers Yvonne Caldwell and Myrtle Florence, special partner Anton Ware and a number of close family members, friends and pets.

She was predeceased by her father William “Bill” Florence Jr.,and grandfathers William Florence Sr. and Ray Caldwell.

Carly was employed by Barrett-Simpson Inc. and graduated from Southern Union State Community College. As an Opelika native, she was a lover of art, animals and adventures with those closest to her. She was a dreamer, a survivor, a mother, a daughter and a role model. Her soft, delicate voice, kind, caring nature and her clever, gifted wit will be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her infectious smile, positive, loving energy and warmth made a lasting impression on those she loved.

A visitation was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the parlor on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted with all funeral arrangements.

“I am going away for a while, but I’ll be back. Don’t try and follow me, ’cause I’ll return as soon as possible. See, I’m trying to find my place, but it might not be here where I feel safe.”

LINDA MEDLEY

Linda passed from her earthly life to her heavenly home March 5, 2024, in Titus, Alabama. Linda leaves behind a loving family and many friends.

She is survived by; her son, John Robert Medley Jr. (Robbie) of Deatsville, Alabama, and wife Amanda Medley; her daughter Kimberly Elaine Hammonds (Kim) of Titus, Alabama, and husband Jeff Hammonds; eight grandchildren Mackenzie Lewis (Liston), William Brady Medley (Jordan), Hollis Medley (Hannah), Katherine Medley, Lillian Price, Sadie Rives, Dylan M. Hammonds and Abigail Conn; eight great-grandchildren; her sister Elaine Hathcock, brothers Alvin Morgan, Henry Morgan and Kenneth Morgan. Special thanks to caregiver and family friend Quita Haggard.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband John Robert Medley Sr., parents Hollis Morgan, Thelma Morgan, sister Sissy Reed.

Services for Linda were held at March 11 at Vaughn Forest Church with visitation from 11 to 11:50 a.m. and service to follow. A burial will follow at Kaylor Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted with all arrangements.

MIRIAM G. “SUSIE” TURNER

Miriam G. Turner, “Susie” to her friends and “Memi” to her loving family, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Susie was born Miriam Geneva Jayne on March 2, 1936, in Fairfield, Alabama. The youngest of three children, she grew up in the Fairfield area and graduated from Fairfield High School in the class of 1954. She was an avid member of the Fairfield Alumni Association and maintained friendships with many of her classmates. Soon after graduating, she met and married James W. Turner, and raised her three children while employed as a secretary and bookkeeper. Her employment culminated as secretary of Dr. Andrew Duckett’s office.

Susie served as church pianist at Eastmont Baptist Church, as well as Carson Road Baptist Church. She was an active member of Palmerdale Cross Baptist Church before moving to First Baptist Church in Opelika, AL. In addition to her church activities, Susie liked to travel with family, visit with her numerous grandchildren, paint, draw and was an avid reader.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pauline Jayne; her husband, James W. Turner; her brother, Thomas Roy Jayne and her daughter, Carol R. Turner. She is survived by her brother, Dr. John Jayne {Grace); her son, James W. Turner, Jr. {Linda); her daughter, Linda Monroe {Scott); grandchildren, Michael Lawson {Julie), Sarah Knight {Simon), Jennifer Garrett {Jeff), Alicia Farmer

{Ezekiel), Ryan Turner {Melissa) and Adam Turner {Mindie), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 15 ,2024, at 2 p.m. at Palmerdale Cross Baptist Church in Palmerdale, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

STANLEY CLAYTON CAMPBELL

Stanley Clayton Campbell, 75 of Opelika, died Monday, March 11. Born June 4, 1948, in Dadeville, Alabama, to Z.Y. and Sadie Campbell, he was a graduate of Dadeville High School and later Auburn University. He worked at Ampex for 30 years and later at Opelika Middle School as teacher’s aide.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria, his children: Amanda (Mike) Goad, Brittany Campbell, and Clay (Kasie) Campbell; granddaughter, Lillie; sister Rhonda (Greg) Campbell and brother, Jimmy (Ginny) Campbell; nieces and nephews and cousins.

Stan loved all things Auburn, college baseball, traveling, and the Dadeville Class of ’66.

Memorial service to be held Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church Opelika. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in his memory to First Baptist Church Opelika for missions.