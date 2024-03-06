The Harbor at Opelika to offer new alzheimer’s support services

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA — The Harbor at Opelika is excited to announce Alzheimer’s Support Services, a new program for both companies. This is a free service that is designed to give support and resources to families and caregivers who are navigating the pressures of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other memory loss conditions.

Dr. Ronald Harvard has come aboard as the Director of Alzheimer’s Support Services. As a pastor, counselor, college professor and primary caregiver to his late wife, Linda, who suffered from Alzheimer’s for 20 years, Harvard brings many years of experience to this new program. At various times, Harvard has served his alma mater, Lee University, as a faculty member in the psychology department, as director of counseling, and as an adjunct faculty member at Lee Online. He and Linda also served as senior pastor at churches in Florida, Indiana and Georgia.

With degrees in Biblical studies, social psychology and pastoral counseling, Harvard’s love for teaching and counseling have defined his life, but no more so than the love of his life, Linda, and their four children.

Harvard’s introduction to Alzheimer’s was personal and very painful. In the fall of 2003, he recognized the beginning signs of memory loss in his late wife, Linda. Fifteen years later, she became a resident of a Legacy Senior Living community, The Harbor at Legacy Village of Cleveland. In May of 2023, Linda passed away and David chronicled his struggles and victories in his blog, “Dementia: walking victoriously through the ‘Long Goodbye,’” offering lessons learned, meditations and comfort to many.

“What became clear to me during the process of loving Linda through the battle of Alzheimer’s, was that I was being prepared to minister to families going through similar situations,” Harvard said. “My mission in leading this new Alzheimer’s Support Service is to provide behavioral insights, practical direction and comfort through support groups and one-on-one meetings.”

“This is a program that we are so excited to offer to families that are struggling with the challenges of memory loss,” said Barry Ray, CEO and co-founder of Legacy Senior Living. “We are eager to welcome Dr. Harvard to this position as he supports other family members and caregivers navigating this overwhelming season.”

More information about this program is available online at www.legacysl.net/alzheimers-support.

The Harbor at Opelika is a premier memory care community with apartments for seniors. The Harbor at Opelika is a part of Legacy Senior Living, a family-owned, faith-based company with an executive team that has well more than 100 combined years of experience in the senior living industry. The Harbor at Opelika strives to serve the Greatest Generation with honor, respect, faith and integrity. More information is available at www.harboropelika.net or by calling (334) 749-7992.