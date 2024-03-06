Community storm shelter dedicated March 3

BEAUREGARD — A community storm shelter in Beauregard was dedicated to the 23 people who lost their lives on Sunday, March 3. The dedication was held at Beauregard Volunteer Fire Station No. 4, located at 14656 State Road 51.

The Community Foundation of East Alabama funded the shelter, contributing $45,000 towards the project.

The shelter was manufactured and installed by Safe-T Shelters and can hold upwards of 30 people.

According to the company’s website the shelters have the following specifications:

Meets or exceeds FEMA P-361 and ICC-500 standards

Impact tested by The National Wind Institute at Texas Tech University

EF-5 rated for 250 plus mile per hour winds and debris

Built in America from U.S. made steel

1/4” solid steel plate construction with internal support

Six point locking door

Monolithic concrete foundation with reinforced rebar matting

Anchored with 3/4” anchor bolts embedded into foundation with two-part epoxy

Each 3/4” anchor bolt is rated for 24,000 pounds of load force.