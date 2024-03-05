Letter to the Editor: Courthouse grounds need attention

OPINION —

It would be interesting to know who is or who is not in charge of the grounds at the Lee County Courthouse. This building is one if the most beautiful public buildings in the United States and every Lee County resident should be proud of it! But here it sits — dead plants, under-fertilized and under-watered plants and flower beds full of weeds! It is a disgrace!

I know, for a fact, that the city of Opelika spends thousands of dollars on landscaping and maintenance every year. But look what’s sitting in the middle of all of this. In Fairhope, which is known for its beautiful landscapes and flowers takes the trustee city prisoners out at night to maintain the landscapes. This is one if the major boosts to their economy.

The county commissioners who represent us should be ashamed if this, as we all should be. Someone needs to do something to make this a shining example for Lee County and Alabama. If you think this is exaggerated just ride by and look.

Sue Sellers

Opelika