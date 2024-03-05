Auburn council invites applications for city boards, commissions

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council took the following actions at its second regular meeting in February:
- Approved a funding agreement for the redevelopment of Ridgecrest Apartments. The City Council approved a funding commitment to the Auburn Housing Authority (AHA) to help facilitate the redevelopment of the Ridgecrest Apartments, originally constructed in 1971. City funding of $1.8 million will be sourced from Community Development Block Grant funding and other state and federal funding, as well as the city’s general fund. The city’s commitment assists the AHA in their application to the Alabama Housing Finance Authority to secure funding for the $20.2 million project and is contingent upon that additional funding being secured.
- Announced vacancies for six local boards. The city manager announced upcoming vacancies for the following boards: Water Works Board, Downtown Design Review Committee, Historic Preservation Commission, Auburn Public Library Board, Cemetery Advisory Board and the Board of Education. The Water Works Board vacancy will be appointed on March 19, while the other board vacancies will be appointed at council meetings in April. For more information or to apply, visit www.auburnalabama.org/boards.
- Authorized temporary downtown street closings and entertainment district events for 2024. The council authorized a schedule related to street closings and the invocation of the entertainment district for downtown community events that will occur throughout the upcoming year.
- Approved a tax abatement for Leehwa America Inc. in connection to the acquisition of new equipment needed for the expansion of the company’s existing location in the Auburn Technology Park South. Leehwa America Inc. anticipates hiring 24 new employees over the next two years with a capital investment of about $5.37 million. No education, hospital and children’s home taxes are abated.
- Accepted maintenance of approximately 4.92 miles of streets previously maintained by Lee County. The Code of Alabama requires that the city of Auburn assume the maintenance of streets from Lee County when property is annexed on both sides of a street.
The Auburn City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at 141 N. Ross St.
The next meeting is set for Tuesday, March 5.
Agendas are published on the Friday prior to the next meeting at www.auburnalabama.org/agenda.