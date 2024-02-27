Jerry Garrett Obituary

Born on September 4, 1940, Jerry Russell Garrett of Auburn, Alabama, died peacefully in his home on Feb. 21, 2024. The son of Jerry Hicks Garrett and Mary Agnes Pitchford, Jerry was a personable and successful district sales manager for a major glass company whose career took him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Tennessee and Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, sailing and golfing. He also enjoyed watching Auburn University and Ohio State University sports and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by Jerry Hicks Garrett, Mary Pitchford Garrett and Molly Rendle of Toledo, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Jean Garrett, daughter Debra Garrett Deery (Todd), brother Terry Wayman Garrett (Pat) of Denton, Texas, and granddaughter Harper Deery Kelley (Andy) of Guntersville, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Village Friends in Auburn by visiting their website at www.vfv-v.clubexpress.com or if you would prefer to donate by check, please make your check payable to Village Friends, indicate that it is intended to be a donation, and send to P.O. Box 314, Auburn, AL 36831-0314.