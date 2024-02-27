James McSpadden Obituary

James “Don” Donald McSpadden, of Auburn, Alabama, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather was called from his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the age of 76.

James was born on May 12, 1947, in Dothan, Alabama, to James Thomas McSpadden and Laverne Godwin. Don graduated from Auburn University and spent most of his career as an Engineer and a Plant Manager and obtained his Real Estate License after retirement. He was affectionately known as “Daddy Don” to those closest to him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas McSpadden and Laverne Godwin, his beloved wife, Glenda Baker McSpadden and his brother Larry McSpadden.

He is survived by his daughters Kim Petrina, Angie Caldwell (Keith), both of Auburn, and Leigh Ann Tripp of Florida; grandchildren Heather Ayers (Tobin), Katie Lawler, Brandon Bonds, Kelsey Puckhaber (Johnny), and Blake Tripp; several great-grandchildren; sisters Brenda Ogletree of Statesboro, Georgia, Yvonne Martin of Cohutta, Georgia and a brother, Gregg McSpadden of Cleveland, Tennessee.