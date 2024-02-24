Registration underway for ‘Bo Bikes Bama’

VIP Golf Experience, Kickoff Party also planned

AUBURN — The 13th annual Bo Bikes Bama charity ride will be held on the 13th anniversary of the 2011 tornadoes, Saturday, April 27, in Auburn.

Bo Bikes Bama raises money for disaster recovery and preparedness in Au legend Bo Jackson’s home state of Alabama.

“Each year, I ride with people from all over the country to remember the lives lost on April 27, 2011, and in other disasters since,” Jackson said. “The money we raise each year supports lifesaving and life restoring work throughout the state to help communities in their greatest time of need. I look forward to riding on the 13th anniversary of the 2011 tornadoes on honoring the precious lives lost.”

Bo Bikes Bama registration is open now through April 7 at www.bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate this year is $100 for a 60-mile ride and $75 for a 20-mile ride. A $55 at-home option will also be available for supporters unable to travel to Auburn. At-home participants can choose to bike or participate in any activity of their choosing to show support.

Each registrant will be mailed a Bo Bikes Bama rider packet in advance, including a 2024 T-shirt, rider number, sticker and wristband. Registrants may also purchase limited-edition Bo Bikes Bama cycling jerseys and socks at the time of registration.

SECOND ANNUAL VIP GOLF EXPERIENCE

Jackson will host the second annual Bo Bikes Bama VIP Golf Experience on Friday, April 26. This event will be open to 12 individuals for $2,000 per person and includes a round of golf with Jackson, lunch, signed memorabilia and other perks.

INAUGURAL KICKOFF PARTY

New for 2024, Bo Bikes Bama will host a kickoff party on Friday, April 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika. The event will feature a performance by Gretsch Lyles & The Modern Eldorados, as well as food and drinks.

ONLINE AUCTION

An online auction will open at the end of April to give supporters the opportunity to bid on memorabilia and experiences from anywhere in the country. Organizers will post additional news and updates regarding 2024 events to www.bobikesbama.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Supporters can also sign up to receive updates by email at www.bobikesbama.com/email-signup.

Trek Bikes, Trek Travel and Big Communications will return in 2024 as producing partners. Organizations or individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities or contributing to the online auction can email info@bobikesbama.com for info.

ABOUT BO BIKES BAMA

Bo Bikes Bama is a charity bike ride started by sports legend Bo Jackson to honor the lives lost during the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak and to help the state of Alabama recover and prepare for the future. In 2012, Jackson biked the path of the tornadoes over five days. Bo Bikes Bama became an annual event in April 2013 when Bo returned to Alabama for a one-day ride in Cordova, Alabama, one of the hardest-hit cities of the 2011 outbreak. Since 2014, supporters have gathered in Auburn for the ride.

Over the past 13 years, Bo Bikes Bama has grown to attract well over 1,000 cyclists annually from across the country and has raised more than $2.4 million. Bo Bikes Bama initiatives support the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GERF), which has repaired hundreds of homes and funded community storm shelters throughout the state.

ABOUT GERF

The Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GERF) was established immediately following the April 27, 2011, tornadoes. GERF helps Alabamians who have exhausted all other avenues of disaster relief provided by insurance, government funding and relief organizations.

Through the fund, 624 homes have been repaired at an average cost of $6,613. GERF has also funded projects to protect the state in future natural disasters, including 75 community safe rooms, 10 emergency warning sirens and emergency generators for volunteer fire departments. United Way of Alabama serves as the fiscal agent for GERF.