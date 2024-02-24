Community Calendar | Feb. 22, 2024

WINDHORSE WINTER WORKSHOP SERIES

Opelika ArtHaus will host the Windhorse Winter Workshop Series Feb. 23-25. A variety of workshops will be offered during the weekend. Visit www.windhorsestudio.com/events for details and to pre-register.

THE KING’S SINGERS @ OCPA

The King’s Singers a capella group will be in concert on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

EAST ALABAMA GEM & MINERAL SOCIETY

The East Alabama Gem and Mineral Society will meet Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Trinity Methodist Church, 800 2nd Ave., Opelika, at 6 p.m. The club meets every fourth Tuesday from January to October and every third Tuesday from November and December. Participants have rocks and minerals identified, hear an informative program, share new rocks and minerals and enjoy a potluck meal. Contact Bill LaMar, president, at (334) 502-7929 or J.J. Frickert, vice president, at (334) 499-0115 for more information. Leave a message if no answer. Dues are $20 per family or $10 per individual per year. All ages welcome.

BEGINNER VEGETABLE GARDENING

Lee County Cooperative Extension will present the workshop Beginner Vegetable Gardening: Seeds and Transplants on Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the extension office, located at 600 S. 7th St. in Opelika. Participants will seed tomato, eggplant and pepper varieties to take home. Cost is $10. Register online at www.aces.edu/event/beginner-vegetable-gardening-seeds-and-transplants. For more information, email carrodl@auburn.edu or call (334) 749-3353.

SQUARE DANCE CLASSES

Learn “America’s Dance,” meet some great people, exercise your body and brain and laugh a lot at square dance classes with the Village Squares on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The group meets at Auburn United Methodist Church on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Classes are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mathison Lobby until the Jan Dempsey Center reopens in March. Lessons cost $5 per person.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 28, with the program “Live Life Loud.” The event will feature a performance by fifth through ninth grade “stickmasters” from the Huntsville Community Drumline. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

COMEDIAN BRIAN REGAN @ GOUGE CENTER

Brian Regan of Comedy Central and Netflix fame will present his comedic act on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. in Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $35 to $80 and are available at the website www.goguecenter.evenue.net.

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC AT OPAC

The Sofia Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Bulgaria, will be in concert on Monday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather at the Lee County Historical Society Museum in period attire to demonstrate their arts and crafts. On March 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., see blacksmiths working at the forge, spinners and weavers in the textile room and gardeners in the gardens. There will be crafts and seasonal activities, and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group meets at the Museum at 1 p.m.

AU STUDENT VETERANS GOLF TOURNEY

Registration is now open for the 7th Annual Auburn Veterans Golf Classic, set for Monday, March 18, at the Auburn University Club, located at 1650 Yarbrough Farms Blvd. The event begins with arrival starting at 10 a.m. and registration at 11 a.m. There will be lunch and a program at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards will be distributed at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Auburn Student Veteran’s Association (ASVA). Registration is open at www.aub.ie/vetclassic. If you or your company is interested in being a sponsor of the Auburn Veterans Golf Classic, contact Pippin at czp0036@auburn.edu.

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Gregory Pardlo and Laura Spence-Ash.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY

Auburn Parks & Recreation will host the 23rd Annual Breakfast with the Bunny for children ages 3 and under and their adult chaperones on Saturday, March 23, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Kiesel Park. Tickets are $10 per person which includes a buffet-style breakfast from Another Broken Egg, an Easter egg hunt beginning at 9:30 a.m., and balloon animals, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables, a train and pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information or to register visit auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.

HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION DAY

The city of Auburn’s annual spring household hazardous waste collection day will be held on Saturday, March 23, at the new Environmental Services and Public Works Complex, located at 4277 Wire Road. Auburn residents may bring up to 20 pounds of material per household for disposal at no charge (bring a recent water bill to prove residency). Acceptable items include household chemicals, pesticides, paints, batteries, automobile fluids and more. Computers and electronics will be accepted for recycling, and there will be a shredder on site to safely and securely get rid of old paper documents. Participants are asked to register ahead of time online. For a list of accepted items, a link to register and more information, visit auburnalabama.org/hhw.

123 ANDRES @ GOUGE CENTER

123 Andres, the Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids, will bring their high energy, interactive concert to the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn, on Sunday, March 24. Tickets are $10 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS RUTH WYAND

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Ruth Wyand on Thursday, March 28, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

AUBURN EASTER EGG HUNT

The city of Auburn’s 44th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the lower fields at Duck Samford Baseball Park on Saturday, March 30. Ages 0-3 will hunt at 10:30 a.m. on Field 10; ages 4-6 will hunt at 10:45 a.m. on Field 9; ages 7-8 will hunt at 11 a.m. on Field 7 and ages 9-10 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. on Field 5. There will be face painting, balloon animals, inflatables and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $5 per child for Auburn residents and $10 per child for non-residents. Pre-registration is required (walk-ups not admitted) at auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.

JONATHAN DELY JAZZ @ OCPA

Jonathan Dely with his All-Star Jazz Band will be in concert on Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

POETRY @ PEBBLE HILL

A poetry reading will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Rose McLarney and Justin Gardiner.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS SAM ROBBINS

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Sam Robbins on Friday, April 5, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

ZUMBA CLASSES

Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frank Brown Recreational Center in Auburn. Cost is $5 drop in, $25 for five classes and $40 for 10 classes. Register at auburnal.myrec.com.