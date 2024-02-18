PACE Presents Annual Awards and Installs Officers

PACE presented the 2023 Outstanding Member Award to the PACE awards committee members: Mabel Robinson, Wanda Lewis, Angela Alexander, Audrey Marshall, Kressida Benson, Addie Swinney and Dolly Marshall. Sandra Hall received the 2022 Outstanding Member Award. Wilbert Payne received the 2022 Arthur Hill Sr. Community Service Award. Mark Grantham received the 2023 Arthur Hill Sr. Community Service Award. 2024 PACE officers include Rev. Clifford Jones, chaplain; Audrey Marshall, recording secretary; Barbara Howard, treasurer; Kressida Benson, vice president; Charles Smith, president; and Ann Thompson, corresponding secretary (not pictured). Officers were installed by Betty Reese.