New Opelika Senior Center now open

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika and Lee-Russell Council of Governments held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Opelika Senior Center, located at 1103 Glenn St. in Opelika on Monday, Feb. 12.

“This new facility has been a long time coming,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “I want to especially thank Jackie Pinkard for bringing the idea to us several years ago. We hope that our seniors enjoy the space for many years to come.”

The Lee-Russell Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging will operate the Opelika Senior Center, providing a daily nutritious meal, social activities, health and nutrition education, exercise and recreation as part of the Elderly Nutrition Program (ENP). Senior center staff and volunteers also work to link seniors to transportation, chronic disease self-management programs, fall prevention programs and more. All services are free to those who attend.

“We are fortunate to have partners like the city of Opelika, our state delegates, Opelika City Council and Mid-South RC&D,” said Lisa Sandt, Lee-Russell Council of Governments executive director. “Without them, this dream would not have come to fruition. Lou Ella Foxx, our Elderly Nutrition Program coordinator, is thrilled to have a much larger space and a kitchen to better serve our seniors.”

Participants must be at least 60 years of age (or attend with a spouse who is at least 60 years of age). The center is open daily, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the Opelika Senior Center at (334) 745-2679.