City Council applauds Opelika Schools’ Teachers of the Year

ARTICLE AND PHOTO BY DAVID BELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Teachers of the Year in the Opelika City School District were recently recognized during a regular meeting of the Opelika City Council.

Honorees for the current school year include Mandy Baker, Opelika High School; Marta Harrison, Opelika Middle School; Kasi Davis, Southview Primary; Laura Childs, Jeter Primary; Meagan Pritchard, Carver Primary; Branham Smith, Northside Intermediate; Haley Thomas, Morris Avenue Intermediate; Traci Myers, West Forest Intermediate; and Tamera Garner, Fox Run School.

The system-wide Elementary Teacher of the Year is Branham Smith, and the Secondary Teacher of the Year is Mandy Baker.

The system-wide Principal of the Year is Keith York at Opelika Middle School.

This year’s finalists will have the opportunity to be considered for the same recognition at the state-wide level.