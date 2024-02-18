Annual ‘Near His Heart’ dinner planned for Feb. 23; register now

BY MICHELLE KEY

MICHELLE@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

AUBURN— The annual Near His Heart dinner, a special night for parents and caregivers of those with special needs, will be held Friday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the event, but all attendees need to register for the dinner and for childcare. There are dining room spots still available and the last day to register for child/adult care is Monday, Feb. 19.

This year’s guest speaker will be Mike Fennema.

Fennema grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago. He received a bachelor’s degree from Calvin college in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a master of divinity degree from Reformed Theological Seminary in Orlando.

He has served as a youth pastor, senior pastor and church planter. After suffering a spinal cord injury in November 2020, he now uses his disability as a way to minister in a unique way. Mike and his wife Stephanie have been married for more than 17 years, and God has blessed them with five children.

If you are a family touched by disability, come and enjoy a night of respite, dinner and an opportunity to meet other families, while those you care for are enjoying their own special time together and being cared for by some amazing volunteers.

Volunteers are needed; If interested come and serve and be encouraged, yourself.

The event will be held at Lakeview Baptist Church, located at 1600 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn.

To register visit www.form.jotform.com/230164018885154.