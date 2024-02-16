Louise Morris Obituary

Louise C. Morris, 97 of Auburn, passed away Feb. 16, 2024, at Arbor Springs. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Lakeview Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Morris is survived by her son, Michael Hugh Morris, Jr.; grandchildren: James Wyatt Morris (Kristen), Mark Edward Morris, Matthew Lewie Morris (Joane); daughter-in-law: Jennifer Chambliss Morris; sister, Mary Bess; sisters-in-law: Judy Carnley, Betty Carnley and Mary Sue Carnley.

She received a B.S. Degree in education from Troy State University and a Masters Degree in education from Auburn University. She taught school for a total of 35 years and retired at the age of 60. After which she traveled and enjoyed being with family members and especially the grandchildren.