Public Notices | Feb. 15, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 43-CV-2022-900003

ANGELA HORACE, Plaintiff,

v. CHRISTOPHER PRITCHETT, Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Christopher Pritchett, Defendant named above, whose whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence:

You are hereby notified that on the 7th day of January 2022, a Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding a tortious injury allegedly caused by your negligence that occurred on or about April 28, 2020. By reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court in this cause on February 10, 2023, you are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint and file such response with the Clerk of Court and mail a copy of said filing to Kenneth S. Nugent, PC, attorneys for the party to this action whose address is 1234 First Avenue, Suite 200, Columbus, Georgia, 31901, on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This the 19th day of January, 2024.

Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF HATTIE ELIZABETH MORRIS

CASE NO.: 2024-008

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Christina Peacock Weed, address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, by Hattie Elizabeth Morris on January 5, 2024, for the adoption of H.D.N. born on December 21, 2009, in Opelika, Alabama to Dexter Norwood and Christina Peacock Weed.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Jason C. Riggs, P.O. Box 954, Auburn, AL 36831 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last say this notice is published.

Dated on this the 12th day of January 2024.

HON. BILL ENLGISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF REBECCA MARIE EVANS

CASE NO.: 2023-622 & 2023-623

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Donald Wayne Watson, address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, by Rebecca Marie Evans on December 13, 2023, for the adoption of S.W.W. born on December 15, 2014, in Valley, Alabama to Kristina Marie Alberto and Donald Wayne Watson and for the adoption of J.A.R.W. born on October 8 2013, in Valley, Alabama to Kristina Marie Alberto and Donald Wayne Watson.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Susan K. Harmon, P.O. Box 127, Lafayette, AL 36862 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last say this notice is published.

Dated on this the 19th day of January 2024.

HON. BILL ENLGISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA



INVITATION TO BID

24013

Sealed bids for the construction of the Pepperell Village Sidewalk Upgrades

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on February 20, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General

Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of

“Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the

contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Pepperell Village Sidewalk Upgrades

LILLIE FINLEY-PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

A.B. E. a minor child (DOB: 6/27/2023), Case No. JU 2023-213.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: The unknown father of A. B. E. and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on June 30, 2023, after having been born on June 27, 2023, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. The unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2023-213.02 terminating the unknown father’s parental rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Harold S. Patrick Attorney for Lee County OHR 2108-D Gateway Drive Opelika, AL, 36801

(334) 741-0809

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICKEY D. HORNSBY, DECEASED NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of MICKEY D. HORNSBY, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of January, 2024,by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate arc hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

DONALD RAY HORNSBY

Executor

G. Hal Walker

Attorney for the Estate

225 North Gay Street

Auburn, Alabama, 36830

Notice of Completion

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with The Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project Number ATRP2-41-2021-384 in Lee County, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 02/01/2024 and ending on 02/22/2024. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1409 Theodore, AL 36590 during this period. Legal Run 02/1/2024, 02/8/2024, 2/15/2024 & 2/22/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY LEE CALLAWAY

CASE NO.: 2023-472

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to CYNTHIA PUGH, and Co Petitioner’s STEVEN CALLAWAY and JONATHAN CALLAWAY, as Administratrix and Administrators of the Estate of MARY LEE CALLAWAY, deceased, on the 19th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.



IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF STEPHEN M. JOHNSTON, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-021

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Robyn D. Johnston, as Executrix of the Estate of Stephen M. Johnston, deceased, on the 19th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Robyn D. Johnston, Executrix Of the Estate of Stephen M. Johnston, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:The estate of William Ernest Hammontree, deceased

Case No. 2023-259

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Trina Lindsey as Administratrix of the Estate of William Ernest Hammontree, deceased, on the 19th day of January, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Trina Lindsey, Administratrix of the Estate of William Ernest Hammontree, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE M. LANIER, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT

CASE NO.:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of the decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 5TH day of February 2024, by Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LUCIUS EDMOND LANIER, II

EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE M. LANIER, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHAE WARREN BUTLER, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO: 2023-616

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Haley Marcotte Butler on the 19th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HALEY MARCOTTE BUTLER

Legal Notice

In the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama Civil Action No. 43-CV-2023-900428.00,

Brown Lumber & Building Supply, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Ridge Crest Homes, LLC, Brady Construction, LLC, and William David Brady, Defendants.

Notice of Publication to:

Ridge Crest Homes, LLC, Brady Construction, LLC, and William David Brady (“Defendants;;) are provided notice of the complaint filed against them by Brown Lumber & Building Supply, Inc. (”Brown Lumber”) in the above styled action. The complaint included counts for breach of contract, account stated, lien enforcement, and quantum meruit/unjust enrichment associated with nonpayment for materials supplied to Defendants by Brown Lumber.

Defendants and the public are provided notice of the lien tis pendens recorded on November 13, 2023 in the probate court of Lee County, Alabama at Deed Book/Pg: 9/283-284, related to the property located at 2127 Cobblestone Drive, Opelika, AL 36804 in Lee County, AL which is more particularly described as Lots Numbered 86, 87, 90, 91, 94, 95, 98, 99, 102, and 103, of The Cottages at Fieldstone Subdivision, Phase II·A-Townhomes, according to and as shown by map or plat of said subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 28, at Page 43, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama (the “Property”). ‘The deed for that property is recorded at Deed Book 2682, Page 489. On September 7, 2023, Brown Lumber recorded a mechanic’s lien on the Property at Deed Book/Pg: 12/668-669. The complaint seeks enforcement of a monetary judgment against the Property. This notice is being furnished pursuant to Ala. Code§§ 35-4-131, 6-6-564, and 6-6-561, which are incorporated by reference into this notice as if fully stated herein. A valid judgment may be entered against the Defendants that Brown Lumber will seek to enforce against the Property.

Date January 31, 2024

Mary B. Roberson

Lee County Circuit Clerk 2311 Gateway Drive

Opelika, AL 36801

INVITATION TO BID

24009

Sealed bids for the construction of the Construction Services for Substation #10 shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m. local time on February 26, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Contact the City of Opelika Purchasing Department for specifications at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801. The specifications can also be downloaded from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Questions regarding these Bid/Contract Documents may be directed to Mr. Brent Poteet, Power Services Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-5572. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Construction Services for Substation #10

LILLIE FINLEY-PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

PH: (334) 705-5120

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA

RE: THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA CAROLYN ANDERSON

CASE NO. 2024-030

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of VIRGINIA CAROLYN ANDERSON, are hereby granted to Olan Dale Anderson on the 25th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE

BILL ENGLISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE

OLAN DALE ANDERSON

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES W. BLUE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-065

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 1st day of February, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DIANE W. BLUE

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-039

ESTATE OF MARSHALL EARL BLOUNT, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Marshall Earl Blount, deceased having been granted to Jeffery A. Hilyer this 31st day of January 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Hon. Jeffery A. Hilyer, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN AVIS YOUNG, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER 2024- 060

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Gene Young and Gregory Whitman Young, on the 1st day of February, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert Gene Young & Gregory Whitman Young Co-Executors

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

DEFAULT having been made in the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Great Sky Properties, LLC to AuburnBank, which said mortgage is dated July 15, 2022, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 4891, at Page 177, et seq and the said default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following-described real property will be sold at public outcry for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 11, 2024, to-wit:

Lot 13, Block G, University Estates Plat Two Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 7, at Page 191, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

This conveyance and the warranties hereinafter contained are made subject to any and all easements, covenants, and right-of-way of record in said county affecting said described property.

Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

AUBURNBANK

BY:/s/ Blake Oliver Blake L. Oliver, Attorney for AuburnBank

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

ORDINANCE NO. 002-24

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-3, GC-P District (Low Density Residential, Gateway Corridor Primary District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commence at the Southeast corner of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence North in the right of way for Long Street for 676.1 feet to a point; thence South 89°45’ West, 414.9 feet to the Southeast corner of 1016 Alabama Avenue, said point being the Point Of Beginning of the parcels described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence Continue along Alabama Avenue South 89°42’39” West, 58.52 feet to the Southeast corner of 1100 Alabama Avenue; thence South 89°42’39” West, 143.95 feet to a flare intersection with Frederick Road; thence along said flare North 13°28’23” West, 56.38 feet to the Southeast Right Of Way for Frederick Road; thence along a chord of said Frederick Road Right Of Way, North 39°50’37” East, 37.41; thence continue along said Right Of Way on a chord of North 44°01’38” East, 94.72 feet to the Northwest corner of 1100 Alabama Avenue; thence North 89°45’35” East, 65.91 feet to the Northwest corner of 1016 Alabama Avenue; thence North 89°45’31” East, 58.72 feet to the Northeast corner of 1016 Alabama Avenue; thence South 00°26’47” East, 147.06 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 27,966 square feet, more or less, and is located at 1018 and 1016 Alabama Avenue, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 6th day of February, 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 7th day of February, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 7th day of February, 2024.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary only) – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Sam Price, authorized representative for East Alabama Healthcare Authority, property owner, for preliminary approval of Village Professional Park First Revision, Redivision of Lots 2-B-1A, 5, and 6 subdivision consisting of 2 lots accessed from Village Professional Parkway. A public hearing on a request by Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, authorized representative for Retirement Systems of Alabama, property owner, for preliminary approval of National Village subdivsion, consisting of 30 lots accessed from Robert Trent Jones Trail. A public hearing on a request by Chao Han, property owner, for preliminary approval of South Lake Bank Parcels Lot 2 subdivision consisting of 45 lots accessed from South Uniroyal Road. A public hearing on a request by David A. Filgo, property owner, for preliminary approval of Prestige subdivision consisting of 12 lots accessed from Lee Road 171. A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for 280 Land Company, LLC, property owner, for preliminary approval of Hidden Lakes North subdivision consisting of 236 lots accessed from Sportsplex Parkway.

B. Preliminary and Final Plat – Public Hearing A request by Mike Maher, authorized representative for Hunter Bell, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of Old Columbus, Redivision of Lot 1 subdivision. consisting of 7 lots accessed from Old Columbus Road. C. Conditional Use – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by William Robert Ogletree, authorized representative for TO Properties, LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for an auto sales lot in the C-3, GC-P zoning district at 3600 Pepperell Parkway.

D. Rezoning – Public Hearing

8a. An agenda item related to a rezoning request is an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 106 acres accessed from Gateway Drive from light commercial and general commercial land use category to a mixed use category (residential and commercial). If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 106 acres and Council approves the rezoning, then approval of said amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

8b. A rezoning public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Blake Rice, authorized representative for Saucier Investments LLC and others, property owners, to rezone 106 acres accessed at Gateway Drive and Cunningham Drive from a C-2, C-3, and R-4 zone to a PUD zoning district.

E. Other Business – Conditional Use Amendment An amendment to a conditional use approved at the September 2023 Planning Commission meeting for Jake Whaley, authorized representative for PFI, Ltd, property owner: The location of the front property line along Marvyn Parkway determined the berm & landscaping be replaced with heavier evergreen screening and oak trees to planted to add height and variety. Along the south property line, hollies are proposed to enhance screening between the proposed commercial use and the adjacent residential zone. Changes to plant materials are also proposed along the north property line to enhance landscaping.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

REID VIOLA,

Plaintiff ,vs.

AP ARCEL OF LAND, PRUITTE MARGARET, MATHIAS KELVIN, UNKNOWN HEIRS ET AL,

Defendant

Civil Action No.: CV-2022-900189

Take notice that I, Mary Roberson, Circuit Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, on the 11th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CST at the entrance of the T.K. Davis Justice Center located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 will offer for sale for division the following described real property:

From the southwest comer of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 19, Range 25, Lee County, Alabama, run north along the west line of said Section 33 for 571.5 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be here described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run north along said western section line 295 feet; thence east 295 feet; thence south 295 feet; thence west 295 feet to the point of beginning containing 2 acres, more or less, and being a part of the property conveyed to the said Josh Mathews, Jr., deceased, by warranty deed from William Baggett and wife, Miriah Baggett, date December 4, 1913, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Deed Book 108, at Page 45.

Said property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at public sale. The purpose of said sale is for distribution of the proceeds among the joint owners of said property.

This the 6th day of February, 2024.

Mary Roberson,

CIRCUIT CLERK, Lee County Alabama

Kevin W.R. Bufford Attorney for Plaintiffs Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345, Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

(334) 745-3504

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF LILLIAN C. OVERTON, DECEASED

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 2nd day of February, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 2nd day of February, 2024.

KATHY O. HADAWAY

KATHY O. HADAWAY