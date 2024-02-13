Dennis Fussell, Jr. Obituary

Dennis DeHaven Fussell Jr., who was 46 years of age passed away on Feb. 10, 2024 at Grandview Hospital, Birmingham. He was born on Feb. 28, 1977 to Dennis Fussell Sr. and Gwendolyn (Gwen) Garrison. He was a proud resident of Auburn, where he was in the home building and construction business. He was a graduate of Meek High School in Arley, Alabama. Dennis’ greatest passion was spending quality time with his son, James Fussell, who he loved so much. Dennis never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He was witty, kind and loved by his family and many friends. Dennis had an unshakable faith in God and was a member of the Auburn East Campus of Church of the Highlands since 2008. Dennis was incredibly generous and would do anything he could for anyone; whether he knew them or not. He was very proud of his work with Habitat for Humanity and Samaritans Purse as it helped the community he loved so dearly.

Dennis is survived by his beloved son, James DeHaven Fussell, his former wife, Leslie Langston Parton, his mother, Gwendolyn Garrison and her husband, Miles Garrison; his father, Dennis Fussell Sr., and wife, Suzette Fussell. He is also survived by his sister, Gerri Denise Fussell Smith, who he adored, and long-time friend and mentor, John Story who he called Poppy John. He has two step-sisters Dana Halbrooks and Julie Sherman as well as a step-brother Ashley McDonald.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday Feb. 15, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, located at 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika. A service to celebrate his life will immediately follow at 3 p.m. The family recommends donations to Habitat for Humanity or Samaritans Purse.