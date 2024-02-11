St. Dun’s Buns has busy month of sharing

In December, St. Dun’s Buns made three donation presentations. Pictured above, Gloria Owens accepts a contribution to the James Owens Foundation, whose mission is to fuel opportunities to help others learn, grow and develop into successful adults; on behalf of the Lee County Child Nutrition Program, Krystal Patterson and Pricilla Goodson accepted donations to assist families unable to clear their children’s school lunch charge accounts; Jenna Buffalo accepted a donation to Lilies of the Field, a Christian kindness ministry that gifts flowers; and Andrew Hopkins of the Auburn University Raptor Center delivered two thank-you stuffed eagles, representing the two eagles St. Dun’s Buns adopted in November.