Produce now offered at Dollar General on Lee Rd. 621 in Opelika

OPELIKA — Dollar General (DG) announces it recently remodeled its store at 20 Lee Road 621 in Opelika and now offers produce in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

“At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor in Opelika,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce in our Opelika store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

Dollar General’s produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry. It will include fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The store will also continue to offer frozen and refrigerated food offerings, in addition to the same categories, brands and products that customers trust Dollar General to carry.

DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Opelika store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries with-in a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

