Republican candidates seek the Lee County District Judge seat

Samantha Copelan

BY DAVID BELL |FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Voters in Lee County will decide this year on a new District Court judge to replace Judge Russell Bush, who is retiring after 23 years of service. Among the candidates seeking the position in the March 5 Republican primary is local attorney Samantha Copelan.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Lee County, and I’ve always had a desire to serve the community like my mom did,” said Copelan. “Her example of dedicated service through United Way and civic organizations has been the greatest influence on my career as an attorney.”

Copelan is a graduate of Beauregard High School and Auburn University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. It was during her time at Auburn where she discovered her deep interest and appreciation of the law while interning for the Honorable Jacob Walker, III. She later obtained her juris doctorate degree from Thomas G. Jones School of Law in Montgomery.

After working with several law firms in Lee County, Copelan opened her own practice in Opelika in September 2022. Her areas of experience have included juvenile law, family law, small claims, evictions/ejecments, criminal prosecution and defense, as well as property and probate matters.

“District Court is the one that deals most with the public,” said Copelan. “I’ve personally seen in my line of work how judicial decisions affect people, and the necessity to follow the law and apply it fairly. If elected, I would focus on the fulfillment of my duties in the most efficient manner possible.”

Copelan describes herself as a “constitutional conservative,” with strong moral values.

“I have a passion for making a difference, which guided my decision to run for District Court Judge,” said Copelan. “I’ve been in touch with the community my entire life, and that’s why I’m conducting a door-to-door campaign to meet as many people as I possibly can.”

Copelan is married and the couple has two children. The family enjoys attending athletic events, engaging in church activities, and many other local events. They attend First Baptist in Opelika. Copelan is also a member of the Opelika Rotary Club and Lee County Bar Association.

Lee County District Court is part of the 37th Judicial Circuit of Alabama. It is primarily responsible for handling both criminal misdemeanor charges and preliminary hearings for felony prosecutions. It also has jurisdiction over civil cases in which the dollar value is over $3,000 but does not exceed $10,000.

The winner of the March 5 Republican Primary will face Democratic challenger and Auburn attorney Kris Patton in the in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Harold Morris

BY DAVID BELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Opelika attorney Harold Morris is one of three candidates seeking the position of District Judge of Lee County in the March 5 Republican Primary election to replace Judge Russell Bush, who is retiring.

A native of Ashland, Alabama, Morris graduated from Clay County High School and later earned a degree in Finance from Auburn University. He worked as a branch manager of a lo-cal bank before obtaining his juris doctorate degree from Thomas G. Jones School of Law in 2001.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people, and had aspirations of becoming a lawyer,” said Morris. “My uncle, Billy G. Morris, was Sheriff of Clay County during most of my childhood, and it was through him that I developed a love of the law and the court system.”

Since moving to Lee County 33 years ago, Morris has worked for a local civil insurance defense firm and eventually opened his own practice in 2005. He has experience in multiple legal areas including personal injury, divorce, custody, child support, juvenile law, traffic and criminal cases. He has also served as a Lee County indigent criminal defense attorney.

“I’ve always done my best to ensure my clients got a fair trial, no matter who they were,” said Morris. “I want to continue being of service and help Lee County remain a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Morris credits his mother as being the greatest single influence in his life.

“My dad died before I was born, so I was raised by my mother,” said Morris. “She taught us respect, love, and how to be successful through hard work and determination, treating people fairly and doing the right thing.”

Through his work as an attorney, Morris said he has always wanted to be a judge, and he saw this campaign as maybe his last chance to obtain that goal.

“I’m not getting any younger, and I felt like this was my best opportunity. I discussed it with my wife and friends, and they encouraged me to run,” said Morris. “If elected, I would strive to conduct each session of court in a fair, just, and efficient manner. It has been my experience that local judges in the past have done that.”

Morris is married to the former Jennifer Justice. The couple has four children and three grandchildren. In his spare time Morris enjoys fishing, hunting, traveling and sunny days at the lake or beach spending time with his family. He is also a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika.

Clay Thomas

BY GREG MARKLEY | FOR THE OBSERVER

At Auburn University in 2004, Clay Thomas from Camden, Alabama, had solid plans. He would get a history degree, then secure a job in a high school to teach history and coach baseball. Yet the more he thought about teaching and his senior thesis (on a judicial issue), Thomas decided to apply to law school. In 2007, he graduated from Thomas Goode Jones Law School at Faulkner University.

At lunch last week, I considered telling him about a funny thing that happened in the history department years ago. I didn’t tell him because I thought he might not like it. The slogan creators in the AU history department chose to put on t-shirts was “We Love Dead People.” I believe Thomas would say something like, “Prosecutors love dead people who have finally received justice.”

“I have represented the state and county in many courts,” Thomas said, “especially at the district court level (within the 37th Judicial Circuit.) It has a wide variety of cases, but that court touches the whole community.”

He was referring to one district court, at which he is hoping to be a judge if he wins the election on March 5. Judge Russell Bush is retiring after 25 years. Thomas, now chief assistant district attorney, praised Bush as “very helpful and competent.” He also praised his father, a forester, as “hon-est and hardworking; a good person.”

Thomas has prosecuted in several Alabama counties and dealt with an estimated 75 jury trials for Class A felonies and sexual assaults. The court he is pursuing has the highest volume of cases, he said.

“This is my first campaign, and I really enjoy connecting with people,” he said. “It is great speaking to voters, but the best part is listening.”

His wife works at the Area Agency on Aging, and they have two boys. When he can, Thomas takes time off from campaigning on behalf of his family; he likes being outdoors.

Thomas has two opponents in the Republican primary for District Judge, Lee County, Place 2. Samantha Copelan is an attorney and very active in community affairs. She has experience in criminal prosecution, family law and more. She has been named a SuperLawyer and is a conservative Republican.

Harold Morris has more than 21 years of experience as an attorney. He has handled legal issues including civil, divorce, child custody, child support and criminal cases. He has many positive reviews on his social media, detailing clients’ getting a good out-come. He too is a conservative and supports good moral values. If Morris has not spent his money carefully, his campaign is in trouble. Also of concern is that he might not have played the “retail game” and walked through neighborhoods. He has been a Lee County resident for 32 years, so that should be a bonus, as he may be more well-known than the other two attorneys.

At Thomas’ announcement on April 29, he said, “I will fight tirelessly to protect our constitutional freedoms and defend Alabama’s values on the bench. I have dedicated my career to public service. I have defended, supported, and worked closely with law enforcement to seek justice for victims of crime. I have prosecuted hundreds of cases making our communities safer and more secure.”

Thomas in his latest report to the Secretary of State’s Office shows nearly $77,000 in monetary contributions. But he has spent nearly half (approx. $36,500). He has $42,000 in funds on hand. Financial records indicate that Copelan is wisely using her money, which is $73,500.

Whether he wins or loses, I believe Thomas will still contribute with his lawyering. That goes for Copelan and Morris, too. Thomas does not regret his career choice of law over history that he made 20 years ago. Like me, he may hate the department’s slogan: “We Love Dead People.” But Clay Thomas himself shall continue in his chosen career to be a history-maker, not primarily an historian.



