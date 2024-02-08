Public Notices | Feb. 8, 2024

NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION

An adult whose initials are D.A.L., Sr., or any man who claims or who could claim any legal rights of any kind to any of the three children listed below, and an adult whose initials are S. A., who is the mother of the children listed below, or any woman who claims or who could claim any legal rights to any of the three children listed below; whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the petition of the Chambers County Department of Human Resources to terminate their parental rights in the following three cases, each of which is filed in the Juvenile Court of Chambers County, Alabama, within thirty (30} days of service, or thereafter a judgment may be rendered terminating their parental rights to each of these children: L.A., a female child born on or about May 12, 2014, case number JU-2021-17.02; D.L.A., Jr., a male child born on or about November 22, 2012, in case number JU-2021-18.02; C.G. A., a female child, born on or about April 12, 2018, in case number JU-2021-19.02.

Signed electronically by Lisa Burdette, Chambers Count Circuit Court Clerk Legal Run 01/18/2024, 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 43-CV-2022-900003

ANGELA HORACE, Plaintiff,

v. CHRISTOPHER PRITCHETT, Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Christopher Pritchett, Defendant named above, whose whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence:

You are hereby notified that on the 7th day of January 2022, a Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding a tortious injury allegedly caused by your negligence that occurred on or about April 28, 2020. By reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court in this cause on February 10, 2023, you are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint and file such response with the Clerk of Court and mail a copy of said filing to Kenneth S. Nugent, PC, attorneys for the party to this action whose address is 1234 First Avenue, Suite 200, Columbus, Georgia, 31901, on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This the 19th day of January, 2024.

Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County Legal Run 01/25/24, 02/01/24, 02/08/24 & 02/15/24

INVITATION TO BID

(Bid #24011)

Sealed bids for the construction of the

Opelika City Hall Basement Renovations

shall be received at the 2nd Floor Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Tuesday February 20th, 2024 and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

There will be a Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference on Tuesday February 13th, 2024 at 2PM CST at 204 S. 7th St., 2nd floor conference Room, Opelika, Alabama 36801. Any potential bidders must attend this mandatory pre-bid conference meeting.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Options for obtaining Bid Documents are as follows:

Hardcopy:

Contact Auburn Reprographics, 660 North Dean Road, Auburn, AL 36830; (334) 501-8235; Attn: Greg Sellers; (E-mail greg@auburnrepro.com) to obtain bid documents. Hardcopy sets are non-refundable. Bidders may view bidding document on the Auburn Reprographics digital plan room without charge. All bidding General Contractors must register with John Randall Wilson, Architect and Auburn Reprographics to receive updated bidding information including but not limited to potential Addenda, RFI’s and Changes to Bid Date.

Electronic (CD):

Make check payable to Auburn Reprographics & Supply in the amount of $25. This amount is non-refundable. Shipping arrangements shall be made by the Contractor.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal – refer also to Instructions to Bidders. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

As a condition for award, the business entity and its subcontractors shall not knowingly employ or hire an unauthorized alien within the State of Alabama. The awarded business entity must provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program. The business must participate in the E-Verify program for the length of the contract.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803-0390. Attn: Opelika City Hall Basement Renovations

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET 36801 (Delivery)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 36803-0390 (Mail)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120 Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/012024 & 02/08/2024

INVITATION TO BID

(Bid #24010)

Sealed bids for the construction of the

City of Opelika Public Works Building shall be received at the 2nd Floor Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Tuesday February 27th, 2024 and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

There will be a Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference on Monday, February 19th, 2024 at 2PM CST at 204 S. 7th St., 2nd floor conference Room, Opelika, Alabama 36801. Any potential bidders must attend this mandatory pre-bid conference meeting.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Options for obtaining Bid Documents are as follows:

Hardcopy:

Contact Auburn Reprographics, 660 North Dean Road, Auburn, AL 36830; (334) 501-8235; Attn: Greg Sellers; (E-mail greg@auburnrepro.com) to obtain bid documents. Hardcopy sets are non-refundable. Bidders may view bidding document on the Auburn Reprographics digital plan room without charge. All bidding General Contractors must register with John Randall Wilson, Architect and Auburn Reprographics to receive updated bidding information including but not limited to potential Addenda, RFI’s and Changes to Bid Date.

Electronic (CD):

Make check payable to Auburn Reprographics & Supply in the amount of $25. This amount is non-refundable. Shipping arrangements shall be made by the Contractor.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal – refer also to Instructions to Bidders. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

As a condition for award, the business entity and its subcontractors shall not knowingly employ or hire an unauthorized alien within the State of Alabama. The awarded business entity must provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program. The business must participate in the E-Verify program for the length of the contract.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803-0390. Attn: Opelika Public Works

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET 36801 (Delivery)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 36803-0390 (Mail)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120 Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF HATTIE ELIZABETH MORRIS

CASE NO.: 2024-008

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Christina Peacock Weed, address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, by Hattie Elizabeth Morris on January 5, 2024, for the adoption of H.D.N. born on December 21, 2009, in Opelika, Alabama to Dexter Norwood and Christina Peacock Weed.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Jason C. Riggs, P.O. Box 954, Auburn, AL 36831 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last say this notice is published.

Dated on this the 12th day of January 2024.

HON. BILL ENLGISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Legal Run 01/25/24, 02/01/24, 02/08/24 & 02/15/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF REBECCA MARIE EVANS

CASE NO.: 2023-622 & 2023-623

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Donald Wayne Watson, address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, by Rebecca Marie Evans on December 13, 2023, for the adoption of S.W.W. born on December 15, 2014, in Valley, Alabama to Kristina Marie Alberto and Donald Wayne Watson and for the adoption of J.A.R.W. born on October 8 2013, in Valley, Alabama to Kristina Marie Alberto and Donald Wayne Watson.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Susan K. Harmon, P.O. Box 127, Lafayette, AL 36862 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last say this notice is published.

Dated on this the 19th day of January 2024.

HON. BILL ENLGISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Legal Run 01/25/24, 02/01/24, 02/08/24 & 02/15/24

PUBLICATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF THOMAS J. BRYAN, DECEASED

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to MARY LYNN BRYAN, as Executor of the Estate of THOMAS J. BRYAN, deceased, on the 19th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARY LYNN BRYAN, as Executor of the Estate of THOMAS J. BRYAN, deceased

Michael W. Kelley II

Kelley Legacy Law, LLC

3320 Skyway Drive, Suite 711

Opelika, AL 36801

334-801-9797 Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SMITHS WATER & SEWER AUTHORITY

SMITHS STATION, ALABAMA

WATER MAIN EXTENSION ON LR 602, LR 604 & LR 207

Sealed bids for the Water Main Extension on LR 602, LR 604 & LR 207 CMGM230111 will be received by the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority, Attn: Mr. Andy Morris, GM, located at 2848 Lee Road 243, Smiths Station, AL 36877, until Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11:00 EDT local time at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: Approximately 5,000 LF of 6” PVC water main, service connections and related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC, 11 N. Water St., Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Ashley.Morris@gmcnetwork.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $100.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Bidders will be fully responsible for the delivery of their bids in a timely manner. Reliance upon the U.S. Mail or other carriers is the bidder’s risk.

Owner:Smith Water & Sewer Authority

By:Mr. Joe Walden

Title:Chairman Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-037

ESTATE OF JANET BOIES TAYLOR, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Janet Boies Taylor, deceased, having been granted to Michelle Taylor Pendergraph and Kara Layne Taylor this 22nd day of January 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Michelle Taylor Pendergraph and Kara Layne Taylor, Personal Representatives Legal Run 01/25/24, 02/01/24 & 02/08/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of HENRY B. THOMASON, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2024-003

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to HERBERT NEIL THOMASON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of HENRY B. THOMASON, deceased, on the 11th day of January, 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HERBERT NEIL THOMASON

Personal Representative of the Estate of HENRY B. THOMASON Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF HARRIETTE AMANDA CORDI DECEASED

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of January, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 12th day of January, 2024.

THOMAS LOUIS CARDI Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF SANDRA C. CONTI, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of January, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 12th day of January, 2024.

RICHARD E. CONTI Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN WALTON, DECEASED

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of January, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 12th day of January, 2024.

LEWIS WALTON

MICHAEL G. WALTON, SR. Legal Run 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024 & 02/08/2024

INVITATION TO BID

24013

Sealed bids for the construction of the Pepperell Village Sidewalk Upgrades

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on February 20, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General

Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of

“Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the

contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Pepperell Village Sidewalk Upgrades

LILLIE FINLEY-PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120 Legal Run 02/01/2024, 02/08/2024 & 02/15/2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

A.B. E. a minor child (DOB: 6/27/2023), Case No. JU 2023-213.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: The unknown father of A. B. E. and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on June 30, 2023, after having been born on June 27, 2023, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama. The unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2023-213.02 terminating the unknown father’s parental rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Harold S. Patrick Attorney for Lee County OHR 2108-D Gateway Drive Opelika, AL, 36801

(334) 741-0809 Legal Run 02/01/24, 02/08/24, 02/15/24 & 02/22/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICKEY D. HORNSBY, DECEASED NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of MICKEY D. HORNSBY, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of January, 2024,by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate arc hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

DONALD RAY HORNSBY

Executor

G. Hal Walker

Attorney for the Estate

225 North Gay Street

Auburn, Alabama, 36830 Legal Run 02/01/2024, 02/08/2024 & 02/15/2024

Notice of Completion

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with The Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project Number ATRP2-41-2021-384 in Lee County, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 02/01/2024 and ending on 02/22/2024. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1409 Theodore, AL 36590 during this period. Legal Run 02/1/2024, 02/8/2024, 2/15/2024 & 2/22/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY LEE CALLAWAY

CASE NO.: 2023-472

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to CYNTHIA PUGH, and Co Petitioner’s STEVEN CALLAWAY and JONATHAN CALLAWAY, as Administratrix and Administrators of the Estate of MARY LEE CALLAWAY, deceased, on the 19th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal Run 02/01/2024, 02/08/2024 & 02/15/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF STEPHEN M. JOHNSTON, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-021

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Robyn D. Johnston, as Executrix of the Estate of Stephen M. Johnston, deceased, on the 19th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Robyn D. Johnston, Executrix Of the Estate of Stephen M. Johnston, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 02/01/2024, 02/08/2024 & 02/15/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:The estate of William Ernest Hammontree, deceased

Case No. 2023-259

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Trina Lindsey as Administratrix of the Estate of William Ernest Hammontree, deceased, on the 19th day of January, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Trina Lindsey, Administratrix of the Estate of William Ernest Hammontree, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 02/01/2024, 02/08/2024 & 02/15/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE M. LANIER, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT

CASE NO.:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of the decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 5TH day of February 2024, by Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LUCIUS EDMOND LANIER, II

EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE M. LANIER, DECEASED Legal Run 02/01/2024, 02/08/2024 & 02/15/2024

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al. 36830) Thursday, (2-15-2024) at 10:00AM

Unit – 609

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 02/08/2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHAE WARREN BUTLER, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO: 2023-616

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Haley Marcotte Butler on the 19th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HALEY MARCOTTE BUTLER Legal Run 02/8/24, 02/15/24 & 02/22/24

Legal Notice

In the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama Civil Action No. 43-CV-2023-900428.00,

Brown Lumber & Building Supply, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Ridge Crest Homes, LLC, Brady Construction, LLC, and William David Brady, Defendants.

Notice of Publication to:

Ridge Crest Homes, LLC, Brady Construction, LLC, and William David Brady (“Defendants;;) are provided notice of the complaint filed against them by Brown Lumber & Building Supply, Inc. (”Brown Lumber”) in the above styled action. The complaint included counts for breach of contract, account stated, lien enforcement, and quantum meruit/unjust enrichment associated with nonpayment for materials supplied to Defendants by Brown Lumber.

Defendants and the public are provided notice of the lien tis pendens recorded on November 13, 2023 in the probate court of Lee County, Alabama at Deed Book/Pg: 9/283-284, related to the property located at 2127 Cobblestone Drive, Opelika, AL 36804 in Lee County, AL which is more particularly described as Lots Numbered 86, 87, 90, 91, 94, 95, 98, 99, 102, and 103, of The Cottages at Fieldstone Subdivision, Phase II·A-Townhomes, according to and as shown by map or plat of said subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 28, at Page 43, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama (the “Property”). ‘The deed for that property is recorded at Deed Book 2682, Page 489. On September 7, 2023, Brown Lumber recorded a mechanic’s lien on the Property at Deed Book/Pg: 12/668-669. The complaint seeks enforcement of a monetary judgment against the Property. This notice is being furnished pursuant to Ala. Code§§ 35-4-131, 6-6-564, and 6-6-561, which are incorporated by reference into this notice as if fully stated herein. A valid judgment may be entered against the Defendants that Brown Lumber will seek to enforce against the Property.

Date January 31, 2024

Mary B. Roberson

Lee County Circuit Clerk 2311 Gateway Drive

Opelika, AL 36801 Legal Run 02/8/24, 02/15/24, 02/22/24 & 02/29/2024

INVITATION TO BID

24009

Sealed bids for the construction of the Construction Services for Substation #10 shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m. local time on February 26, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Contact the City of Opelika Purchasing Department for specifications at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801. The specifications can also be downloaded from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Questions regarding these Bid/Contract Documents may be directed to Mr. Brent Poteet, Power Services Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-5572. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Construction Services for Substation #10

LILLIE FINLEY-PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 02/08/24, 02/15/24 & 02/22/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

STATE OF ALABAMA

RE: THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA CAROLYN ANDERSON

CASE NO. 2024-030

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of VIRGINIA CAROLYN ANDERSON, are hereby granted to Olan Dale Anderson on the 25th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE

OLAN DALE ANDERSON

Legal Run 02/8/24, 02/15/24 & 2/22/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES W. BLUE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-065

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 1st day of February, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DIANE W. BLUE

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 2/8/24, 2/15/24, & 2/22/24

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-039

ESTATE OF MARSHALL EARL BLOUNT, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Marshall Earl Blount, deceased having been granted to Jeffery A. Hilyer this 31st day of January 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Hon. Jeffery A. Hilyer, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030 Legal Run 2/8/24, 2/15/24 & 2/22/24

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below

belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:1412 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 on Thursday, February 15, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

Unit G91

Unit K133

Unit O176

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 02/08/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 36801 Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit D23

Unit D62

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 02/08/2024

Notice of Public Auction

Mini Mall Storage-Opelika

We will be holding a public auction online at

SelfStorageAuction.com

Date: February 17, 2024, Time: 10:00am

The payment methods we accept for this are cash, debit,

Visa, Mastercard and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit,

make payment and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the

time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected,

the $100 cash deposit will be returned to the bidder.

We currently have 1 unit:

Unit-# A-16 – Post hole diggers, boots C-11– dresser, bags, tubs, bed frame, tall lamp F-18 – baby swing, baby items, boxes, tubs, bags

Legal Run 2/8/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN AVIS YOUNG, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER 2024- 060

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Robert Gene Young and Gregory Whitman Young, on the 1st day of February, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert Gene Young & Gregory Whitman Young Co-Executors

Legal Run 02/8/2024, 02/15/2024 & 02/22/2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CASSANDRA RENEE SHEPPARD, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by JACOB RYAN SHEPPARD on FEBRUARY 1, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE Legal Run 02/082024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of WILLIAM MONROE MCLEROY, JR, DECEASED

Case No. 2024-078

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Melanie April Doss-McLeroy on February 5, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 02/082024