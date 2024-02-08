John Huff Jr. Obituary

John Terrell Huff Jr, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. He lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, brother and friend. Mr. Huff was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in LaGrange, Georgia. At age 4, he moved to Waycross, Georgia, where he met his wife, Patricia. He attended Auburn University and received a degree in Building Science. In 1975, Mr. Huff started a construction company and in 1979 he started an apartment management company as well. He was a co-founder of the National Council of Affordable Rural Housing. He was also instrumental in organizing the Alabama Affordable Housing Association and was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work and dedication in the housing industry. Mr. Huff was also awarded the Small Business Person of the Year Award and served his community on the city of Opelika Economic Development Board.

Mr Huff was a man of few words but when he spoke it was always interesting or a witty comment. He was a person of action and his word was everything. He always had a smile on his face and mischief in his eyes. He was a true southern gentleman that took care of everyone. To know him was to love him.

Mr Huff’s legacy lives on, embraced by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann McGahee, their children, John Irvine Huff (spouse Katherine Coleman Huff) and Heather Huff Cregg (spouse Philip Graham Cregg) and his cherished grandchildren Mary Margaret Huff, Lillian Beadle Huff, Philip Graham Cregg Jr., Lucy Leeomie Huff, and Caitilin Ann Cregg. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Lenwood Huff (spouse Charity Heath Huff). He is preceded in death by his parents John Terrell Huff, Sr and Evelyn Priester Huff and his sister, Harriett Huff Burson and brother in law, James Oertell Burson.

Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, on Friday, Feb. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. central time.