David Edward Jackson Obituary

David Edward Jackson, of Opelika, passed into eternal life with his Lord on Feb. 1, 2024. David was born on March 1, 1954, at Ft. Harrison, Indiana. He was named after his mother’s father, David Solomon Conaway, and his dad’s best Army buddy, Edward Ford. David was the first baby born in the new Army hospital at Ft. Harrison.

Since our dad was in the Army, David grew up in Oahu, Hawaii; Springfield, Virginia and Columbus, Georgia, before moving to Opelika.

David (“Whitey”) was a graduate of Kendrick High School in Columbus, Georgia. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed restoring vintage cars.

David was predeceased by his parents, Joe Jackson and Agnes Conaway Jackson, originally from Piedmont, Alabama. He is survived by his siblings: Andrea Jackson, Auburn; Gerald (“Jerry”) Jackson, Opelika; Susan (Don) Jackson, Opelika; and Joseph Jackson, Jacksonville, Florida; one aunt, Jean Conaway Cress, Birmingham; plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church, 301 South 8th Ave., Opelika, Alabama. Visitation with the family begins at 10:30 a.m.

Growing up, David enjoyed spending time with his cousins at his mother’s parents’ farm in rural north Alabama, fishing, assembling model cars and planes and working on motorcycles and cars.

David went through the Christian alcohol rehabilitation program, His Place, in Opelika, about 30 years ago. He professed Christ and scripture often after completing that program.

David had a redbone coon hound, Ruby, whom he loved dearly. Ruby would ride with David in his pickup truck and was always very obedient to her master.

He built his own house in Lee County and worked for numerous construction and remodeling companies in the Auburn-Opelika area.