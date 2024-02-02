Goodwill to offer free tax preparation

Households with incomes under $64,000 are eligible to participate

COLUMBUS — For over 10 years, Goodwill has partnered with the IRS to provide free tax preparation services for the community. The program, often referred to as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), recruits and trains volunteers to prepare free tax returns for house-holds that earn less than $64,000 annually.

In addition to the current year’s tax preparation, Goodwill can also prepare tax returns and amendments for previous years.

Goodwill will file tax returns now through the end of tax season on April 15. Current year tax returns will be prepared during tax season, while prior year tax returns and amendments will be completed by appointment after May 2024.

Goodwill’s support for taxpayers extends beyond the filing process. In the event of an audit or the need for amendments, Goodwill stands ready to assist clients throughout the process.

Goodwill offers a variety of convenient methods for free tax filing this season. Options include traditional in-person appointments, quick and easy drop-off appointments and virtual filing. This tax season, unscheduled walk-ins will not be accommodated.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.goodwillsr.org/vita or call any one of our convenient locations listed below.

Free tax services will be available at the following Goodwill locations:

Opelika: (334) 275-4815

Phenix City: (334) 664-9716

Columbus Midtown: (706) 256-1837

Documents needed for tax filing include: Social security cards for yourself and all dependents

W-2s for each job held in 2023 for each person in the household

Photo ID

Health insurance form 1095 A/B/C

Form 6419 (letter defining your advanced child tax credit, if applicable)

Form 1098 (mortgage statement, if applicable)

Form 1444-C (statement for Economic Impact Payment #3, if applicable)

Childcare expenses

Last year’s tax returns

Bank account information (for direct deposit)

Visit www.goodwillsr.org/vita for more information about available filing options.

