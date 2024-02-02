Don’t Be an Ope-loser: City kicks off anti-litter campaign

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The City of Opelika, in collaboration with Keep Opelika Beautiful KOB), welcomes back its environmental initiative, “Don’t Be an Ope-loser.”

This anti-litter campaign aims to unite residents, businesses and community organizations in a collective effort to put an end to litter in Opelika.

“Don’t Be an Ope-loser. Be Litter Free” is a campaign, dedicated to creating a cleaner, more beautiful city through community engagement, education and sustainable practices. Opelika’s newest environmental friend, Curby the trashcan, will show up around the city.

New to the campaign this year will be visits by city and KOB representatives to civic organizations, community meetings and other groups to better educate people on the importance of a clean city. If you would like for someone to speak to your organization or group, please contact KOB Director Priscilla Blythe at director@keepopelikabeautiful.com.

“KOB always needs volunteers,” Blythe said. “I encourage people to contact us and be a part of our dedication to beautification. ‘Don’t Be an Ope-Loser’ and the upcoming Community Clean-Up Day are more than initiatives; they are a call-to-action for each resident to play a role in preserving the charm of our city,” said Priscilla Blythe, KOB Director.

Not only are our neighborhoods and parking lots suffering, but our industrial park continues to have issues with litter. This year, the city is installing new garbage cans at our industry parking lots and throughout the industrial park.

Mayor Fuller emphasized the city’s commitment to putting an end to roadside litter, stating, “We believe that a clean and litter-free environment reflects the values and character of our community. It directly impacts our health and economic development. Please help us keep Opelika beautiful.”

Additionally, the City of Opelika is excited to announce the “Community Clean Up Day,” set to take place on April 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bandy Park. This event, formerly known as “Slam Dunk the Junk,” will be a cornerstone of the city’s anti-litter campaign. The plan is to rotate the event kick-off to different places in the city year after year.

More information about the Community Clean-Up Day will be provided at a later date. Opelika residents are encouraged to stay tuned to the official campaign social media accounts. If you have questions or would like to volunteer with KOB, please contact Blythe at director@keepopelikabeautiful.com.