Douglas Mitchell Obituary

Douglas Theodore Mitchell,Sr., 82 years old, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Doug was born on June 15, 1941, in Opelika, to Ralph and Dot Mitchell. After Doug graduated from Opelika High School, he went on to further his education at Auburn University and Opelika Trade School. Additionally, he attended continuing education courses and classes in specialized areas of his various work fields.

Doug was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Dot Mitchell, and his wife of 56 years, Ann Garrett Mitchell. He is survived by his children Beverly Mitchell Marlett, Doug (Genna) Mitchell, Jr., and his grandchildren, Stephanie Marlett, Joey (Abbie) Marlett, Andrea M. (Bryan) Parrott, and Justin (Hayden) Mitchell.

Doug is also survived by two sisters, Joanne M. Scarbrough and Susan M. Henderson, brothers-in-law Ronnie (Corinne) Garrett and Dean (Sharee) Garrett, and sisters-in-law Sandra G. (Lonnie) Cole, Brenda G. Weldon, Linda G. (Chris) Davis and Cynthia G. Orrick.

Services will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Burial will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials can be made to the Barrel of Love Ministry at First Methodist Church located at 702 Ave. A in Opelika.