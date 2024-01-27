Earl Buxton, III Obituary

Earl Van “Buck” Buxton passed away on Jan. 20, 2024, with his wife and family present. Buck was born in Opelika on July 26, 1957, to Elizabeth and Earl Van Buxton Jr. He graduated from Opelika High School in 1975. He worked over 20 years at Diversified Products, an extended time at Quality Screw & Nut and he was currently working at HL Logistics.



Buck was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Michele (Taylor), daughter, Lauren and sisters, Loretta Buxton Adkins and Wynette Buxton. Surviving nieces and nephews include Seth Ward, Candice Walton, Scott Adkins, Steven Adkins and several great nephews and nieces.

Buck loved family vacations at the beach, Auburn football and basketball, old westerns and World War II movies, but most of all, spending time with his wife and daughter.

Buck was a member of the 10th Street Church of Christ. Even though his involvement with the church came later in his life, in the last five years, he came to know the love of a family he didn’t know he had.



“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” John 11:25-26 (NKJ)