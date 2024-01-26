Linda Frances Schrenkel Obituary

Linda Frances McEwen Schrenkel passed away on Jan. 24, 2024, at the age of 79. She was born to Robert C. and Beatrice Scott McEwen in Akron, Ohio, where she was raised. After moving to Alabama, Linda became a long-time resident of Auburn, where she delighted in spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, Auburn football and traveling with her friends. Linda loved Jesus, was active in her church and served on many mission trips through the years. She was also active in the Central Alabama Emmaus community. Her family would frequently hear about “how sweet” Linda was to all she interacted with.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Angel (Leslie) Dorman and Jim (Carmen) Schrenkel, her grandchildren Ryan Dorman, Katie (Kullen) Williams, Alex (Zach) Vaughn and Adam Summers, and her great-grandchildren, Jonah and Ryder Williams and Henry Vaughn. She is also survived by her sisters, Pat (Tim) Carr and Sue McDonald, brother Tom (Pat) McEwen and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Auburn Assisted Living for Linda’s care over the past several years, and Arbor Springs and Southeast Hospice for their care of Linda during her last weeks.

Linda’s celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. the Rev. John Fox will officiate. There will be a private family burial after the service.