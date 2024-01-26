Jeffery Blackstone Obituary

Jeffery Keith Blackstone, 64, of Valley, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2024. Jeff was a loving, caring and thoughtful person, always known for his quick, jovial humor and his willingness to help others in any way that he could. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a recent great grandfather.

Jeff attended the North East Alabama Law Enforcement Police Academy in Jacksonville, Alabama, in 1995 before starting his career at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office where he retired as Chief Investigator. He was currently employed with JC Colley as a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Rae Cook, and his grandparents Clarence Jefferson Whitley and Hattie Brown Whitley.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cassie Blackstone; his children Benjamin Blackstone, Matthew (Karley) Blackstone, Joseph Blackstone, Teila (Chase) Williams, Gabrielle (Russell) Shaver, Jacob Kyle Blackstone; his grandchildren Tyler, Brelyn, Eden, Caitlin, Justin, Mason, Joseph, Meah, Aubrey, Chelsey, Dayton, Brody, Camilyn (CJ); his great-grandchild Kaleb; Mother-in-law Sandra Chewning; Sister-in-law Barbie (Alan) Belcher; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama, on Saturday, Jan. 27t,2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. central time.

A chapel service will be held at the same location on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at 2 p.m. central followed by a graveside service.