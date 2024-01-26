Frances “Momsie” Stevenson, age 90, passed away on Jan. 23, 2024, in Opelika, Alabama. She was born on June 18, 1933, in Sturkie, Chambers County, Alabama. Frances was the beloved wife of the late James “Bob” Stevenson and the loving mother of Amy Hall (Reg) and Mark Stevenson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clatie and Foster Strozier, her daughter Ruth Marie Stevenson and her sister Mae Woods.

Frances dedicated her life to service, both to her family and to Auburn University. She retired as the secretary to the president at Auburn University after having served under two other presidents, the board of trustees and the faculty athletic committee. Her commitment to Auburn University was unwavering, and she taught Sunday school to international students, served as a deacon, for First Baptist Church of Auburn.

Frances was known for her duty, integrity and loyalty. As the eldest of her siblings during the Depression era, she played a crucial role in raising her younger brothers and sisters. Frances lived a life of devotion and selflessness, always putting others before herself.

Frances is survived by her children, Amy Hall (Reg) and Mark Stevenson; grandchildren, Mary Virginia Churchill (Daniel), Taylor Reid Stevenson, Shelby Tucker Stevenson (Devyn); and great-grandchildren, Atticus Stroud and Mylo Stevenson; siblings, Henry Thomas “Buck” Strozier (Peggy) of Opelika, John Wheeler Strozier of Opelika, Myrtis Lee Strozier Bish (Ken) of Macon, Georgia, and Robert Foster “Bobby” Strozier of Opelika.

Visitation will be held in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the First Baptist Church of Auburn on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tripp Martin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Auburn First Baptist Church in memory of Frances Stevenson.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Arbor Springs Health and Rehab for their attentiveness and loving care.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.