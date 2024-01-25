Study: News from local sources more trusted

CONTRIBUTED BY PRFIRE.COM

Despite a decline in the number of local news outlets nationwide, local journalism retains a significant degree of public trust. Furthermore, local news sources are more trusted than national news sources, according to a recent study.

A substantial 60% of the 3,000 respondents surveyed expressed confidence in local media, markedly higher than the 47% who trust national outlets, according to a survey conducted by PRFire.com, a leading press release distribution service.

This suggests that local media continues to play a crucial role in informing communities, a testament to its relevance and resilience. In Alabama, local publications are highly regarded, with 67% of respondents affirming their trustworthiness, positioning these media outlets as some of the most trusted in the country.

Nationally, 64% believe their local news outlets foster a sense of community cohesion and representation. The perceived integrity of local news appears to be on solid ground, with 65% feeling that its trustworthiness has either improved or remained consistent over the past five years. This could be attributed to local media’s closer ties to the communities they serve, potentially making them more responsive and account-able to their audiences.

Over half of the respondents (55%) feel that local media provides a sufficiently diverse array of perspectives and opinions. In a polarized era, the ability of local news to offer a variety of viewpoints is more important than ever, suggesting that while there is always room for improvement, local media is on the right track.

As the national media landscape becomes more partisan, local news offers a more trusted, inclusive and community-focused alternative, and while challenges remain, the findings from PR Fire’s survey offer a hopeful outlook for the future of local journalism in America, explained Sam Allcock, who conducted the research.

“As the national narrative grows more divisive, local media stands as a beacon of community trust and engagement,” Allcock said. “Our survey underscores the resilience of local journalism and its critical role in providing a platform for diverse voices. It’s a clarion call to support and sustain the local outlets that so faithfully reflect America’s rich journalism.”

