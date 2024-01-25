Opelika Community Theatre production of popular play ‘Mean Girls’ to open Jan. 25

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — “Mean Girls” fans may have been a little disappointed in the new movie release two weeks ago that doesn’t include favorite songs and scenes — namely, Damian’s “Where Do You Belong” and “STOP.”

But never fear, Opelika Community Theatre is presenting the full show with all the songs and scenes.

From Jan. 25 through Feb. 4, Mean Girls enthusiasts and newbies alike can hear all the songs and relive all the scenes in all their glory at Opelika Community Theatre’s new facility, located at1220 Fox Run Ave., Suite 216 at USA Town Center.

There will be eight performances, with evening shows starting at 6:30 p.m. and two Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

The new 6,000-square-foot theatre is designed to hold 100 audience guests in raised seating in an intimate black-box setting.

A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased by visiting the website at opelikacommunitytheatre.com. Admission is $17 for single tickets or a package of four tickets for $58. All transaction fees are included in the price.

Mean Girls does contain some mature content and is suggested for those ages 12 and older.

For further information, visit the website or call (334) 400-9660.