Donut Worry No. 5 opens doors at new Dean Road location

PHOTOS BY ANITA STIEFEL

Donut Worry No. 5 is now open at 231 N. Dean Road in Auburn, across from Kroger. The shop is open weekdays 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Donut Worry features dozens of varieties of classic and specialty donuts, hot Community brand coffee, iced frappe and boba and popping bubble teas. They also serve cronuts, donut holes and breakfast sandwiches on croissants and bagels. Pictured above at right, Jurnee Valdes helped customer Santwayla Moore of Auburn choose from all the options.