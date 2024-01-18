Opelika Chamber of Commerce launches “OYP”

STORY AND PHOTOS BY BETTY BURNS

FOR THE OBSERVER

Opelika Young Professionals is a new community group for those ages 21-45. The organization plans to offer networking opportunities at more than 30 events during 2024.

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce and the city of Opelika are teaming up to create new opportunities and experiences for young professionals. Opelika Young Professionals (OYP) is a new organization that gives local young people ages 21-45 an opportunity to build connections and grow in the community.

OYP membership includes access to more than 30 events for the 2024 year, providing opportunities to network and develop professionally.

OYP’s official Kick Off Party will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Southerly Warehouse, located at 1007 Ave. B in Opelika. The event is free, and everyone is invited.

“We hosted a coffee interest party and a cocktail interest party in June 2023 and had over 150 attendees,” said Chamber Vice President Mackenzie Poole. “The events were purely social in nature where attendees could meet other professionals and complete an interest survey. To date, we have over 215 individuals who have completed the interest survey.”

OYP is being modeled after the Tulsa, Oklahoma, Young Professionals group, which has been wildly successful. One difference that stands out between OYP and other young professional groups in the area is that OYP gives members the opportunity to sign up for different “crews.”

“There are five crews — Arts & Entertainment, Sports & Recreation, Business Development, Diversity and Community Service — that will have quarterly events,” said Poole. “OYP members will have the opportunity to join a crew or multiple crews to build community. For example, the Sports & Recreation Crew is planning on hosting a Pickleball outing where members will be able to meet up and play together.”

OYP’s board of 23 community members wanted to make sure there was a low barrier to entry to attract as many young professionals as possible.

“We feel it is important to create a space for the diverse perspectives and backgrounds of all young professionals and elevating their voice in our community,” Poole said.

To join OYP, there are only three requirements: must be between the ages of 21-45, complete an online membership application and pay a $60 membership fee. Participants do not have to reside in Opelika, nor is membership in the Chamber of Commerce required.

For more about OYP, follow them on Instagram: @opelikayp or Facebook: Opelika Young Professionals or check them out online at www.opelikachamber.com/opelikayoungprofessionals.