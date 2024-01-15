Stephen Swartz Obituary

Lt Col Stephen M. Swartz Ret, 64, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at his home. Stephen was born Nov. 30, 1959, in Manchester, Conneticut, and raised in Durham, Conneticut. Lt Col Swartz dedicated his life to serving his country in the USAF.

He joined the Air Force a tage 18 after graduating from High School in 1978. He served 26 years and retired in 2004. He started his military career by working on KC 135 aircraft. He received his BS from Embridle Riddle University and was commissioned a regular officer in 1986. He went on to receive two Masters Degrees (MA Webster University and MS Air Force Institute of Technology). In 1997 he received his PhD from Michigan State University. He taught at AFIT until retirement. After retirement from USAF Stephen was a Professor at the University of North Texas and in 2012 came to Auburn University. In 2016 he moved over to the Aviation department and became an Assistant Chief Flight Instructor and Director of Maintenance. He retired from Auburn University in 2022.

Stephen was a general aviation pilot with multiple ratings, a member of the USA shooting team (2004-05) and a scuba diver. He loved the outdoors, flying, teaching and growing hot peppers.

Lt Col Swartz (Dr Steve) will be deeply missed by friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Leslie Swartz, his son Mikel Swartz (Co), his daughters Cassandra Gaikwad (Nishant) and Jenniffer Janowiecki (Michael), grandsons Keegan Janowiecki, Easton Janowiecki, and Kiaan Gaikwad, brothers Kevin Swartz(Diane), Lawrence Swartz (Ann) and sister Cynthia Holmes (Steve).