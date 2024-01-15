Richard “Grant” Sagastegui was born on Jan. 18, 1987, and passed away on Jan. 10, 2024. Grant was known for his easy-going nature, honest heart,and adventurous spirit. He was fun-loving, kind and thoughtful. A devoted husband to his wife of nearly 12 years, Cate, and a wonderful father to their son, Henry, Grant’s love for his family was the foundation of his being. He had a unique ability to fulfill the needs and wishes of Cate and Henry, always putting their happiness and well-being at the forefront. Grant navigated fatherhood with unwavering dedication, enriching every moment with Henry through love and fun. Grant took great pride in his work as a radiographer at Auburn Urgent Care, where he also used his fluency in Spanish to help and connect with Spanish-speaking patients. Grant leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion as a son to Jana and Ricardo Sagastegui, grandson to Amparo Sagastegui, brother to Brandon, Austin (Tonya), Preston Sagastegui, Kristin (Trent) Dabbs, and cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. His aunts, uncles and extended family members will fondly recall the joy he brought into their lives. A service to celebrate Grant’s life will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Auburn First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Grant may be made to support his son, Henry. To donate, visit www.everloved.com/life-of/grant-sagastegui/.