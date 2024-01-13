Traci Lyn Carroll Obituary

Traci Lyn Carroll of Salem, Alabama, passed away at her home on Jan. 10, 2024. She was 61 years old. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to being a pillar of love and support for her family.

Lyn was born on July 11, 1962, in Birmingham, to David Harold and Thelma M. “Chee Chee” Kennedy. Chee Chee, who Lyn loved dearly, preceded her in death.

Lyn graduated from Cathedral Christian High School in Birmingham, before attending and graduating from Auburn University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Laboratory Technology from the College of Sciences and Mathematics as a member of the Class of ’83. She fell in love with the area, where she planted roots and raised her family. Lyn spent most of her career in the lab at East Alabama Medical Center, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved the beach, brisk morning walks, a good mystery novel, her Auburn Tigers, her friends and most of all, her family, onto whom she poured boundless care and affection.

Lyn is survived by her husband Mark G. Carroll, son Sean Michael Carroll, daughter Caitlyn Anne Bailey (Michael), grandson Francis Michael Bailey, father David Kennedy, brothers Joseph David (Sonya) Kennedy, James Auburn (Jill) Kennedy and many nieces and nephews.

Dr. Park McGhee and his staff at IMA provided Lyn exceptional personal care and attention. They can not be thanked enough.

Lyn was the image of resilience and a woman of strong moral convictions, anchored unwaveringly by her devout faith and relationship with the Lord. She fought valiantly against the cancer that took her. She will be loved and missed forever.

In her memory, please support the Spencer Cancer Center in any way possible. They are second to none.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the memorial. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home will be directing.