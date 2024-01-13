Gordon Hill Obituary

Mr. Gordon Hill passed peacefully in his sleep Jan. 11, 2024.

Gordon was born Aug. 30, 1934, to parents, Oscar and Sally Hill in Lee County, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Oscar and Sally Hill; three brothers and three sisters; his loving wife of 62 years, Lora Jones Hill; and his daughters: Robin Hill and Phyllis Dudley.

Gordon leaves behind his son, Chuck Hill (Sandy); daughters: Lisa Harmon (Howard) Elaine Latham and Angie Hill; grandchildren: Rachel Senn (Jeff), Bria Valdez (Chris), Jud Harmon (Jennifer), Cody Hill, Brantley Hill, Kaylie Hill (Timothy); and great-grandchildren: Aliyah and Alexa Broach, Alex, Izzy and Thorin Valdez, Brody, Sawyer and Oakley Harmon, Emberlee, Chasen and Addi Kate Hill, Caroline and Wren Thompson.

He spent his last few years in the care of, and loved by, the staff at Lanier Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. in Garden Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Callaway officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m., at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.