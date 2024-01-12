New Auburn business offers dog training, boarding

BY TRISHA WHITE FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Trusting another person with your dog is one of the most difficult areas in life to navigate as a dog-owner. And yet, many dog owners don’t have the time, the energy or often even the basic knowledge necessary to hone that canine energy into the obedient and confident dog that they hope their dog can become.

In fact, many just hold their breath and cross their fingers that they don’t cause embarrassment and perhaps even feel guilty for the tendency to leave their dogs at home instead of taking them along due to insecurities regarding the ability to control certain behaviors in various situations.

But, Lee County is now home to Rotten to Nice (RTN) Dog Training and Boarding, which offers dog owners who need help the help they need.

RTN is located at 123 E. Veterans Blvd. in Auburn. Jenn and Troy Heilman, disabled veterans who have retired to Auburn in search of the more small-town feel that the area provides, said that it is a business born out of love and respect for dogs.

Jenn and Troy, who each grew up in small towns in northern California and North Dakota, respectively, met in Italy while serving in the United States Navy in 2000 and they were married in 2002.

The couple last lived in Virginia, where Troy continued serving on active duty until 2022.

The Heilmans’ experience with dog training began when Jenn served as a dog-sitter for two Corgis belonging to a close friend during his military deployment. Behavioral issues with the dogs reached danger points and professional dog training became the best option. Working with the dogs and quickly became a passion and it was the trainer who became Jenn’s first training mentor.

As is the case with many disabled veterans, dogs have also played a part in the couple’s own healing processes.

Jenn graduated from Animal Behavior College (ABC) and works in various training settings, from drug interdiction and scent work to basic obedience. Her 12 years of experience are extensive and include volunteer work within Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s veteran service dog program — where she met Sully, the Labrador Retriever who served former President George H. W. Bush during the last six months of his life.

A portion of the Auburn pull for the Heilmans, was an opportunity for Jenn to work within the Auburn University Canine Performance Sciences; however, Jenn said she felt that she’d be able to teach more dogs and be of more service if she reached out to dog owners living in the area that need help.

As Jenn points out, “a well-behaved dog stays in the home.”

One simple Facebook post led led to an overwhelming influx of calls and inquiries. In true military fashion, Jenn and Troy regrouped and redefined the mission and RTN Dog Training and Boarding was born. The family business also includes their daughter, Janiece, who serves in both office and training capacity and has completed her studies at the Animal Behavior College and will be receiving her graduation certification in the near future.

RTN began operating out of their house and then moved into the current facility last summer. It is an 8,000 square-foot facility that includes office areas, a play yard, individual runs, two daycare rooms, two boarding rooms, as well space for overnight stays.

The facility has been a work-in-progress and a work of love as the couple has completed the fencing, the cabinetry and all remodeling themselves. Staff include the three family members, as well as four college students and a high school student. The expansion will continue as the business grows, with plans for additional play yards, runs and boarding rooms. Although the facility is currently canine only, plans for cat boarding are included for the future.

Jenn, in addition to being an ABC graduate, serves as an Animal Behavior College mentor. ABC students who have completed their training coursework may complete their required externships at RTN where they have required hours of hands-on training under Jenn’s supervision. An externship also includes training planning and execution, as well as written case-presentations and evaluations. Successful externship completion is necessary before final exams are available for the students to complete their certification.

The types of services and training packages available are variable as not every family is going to have the same needs nor the same amount of time or resources to dedicate to pet care. Services include boarding — short term and long term, basic obedience training, behavior modification, AKC fitness training, trick dog training and day camp.

“Not every dog is going to learn the same,” the Heilmans said.

The business offers an obedience package that starts at $600, but they also have many custom training options available depending on the needs of the family. RTN offers payment plans that can be broken up over the course of the training — an option rarely available through other facilities. Popular training options often include dropping a dog off for day training and the owner having follow-up time with the trainer when they pick him or her up to review progress and to learn how to reinforce and practice what has been learned.

RTN said it prides itself greatly on the personal and individualized service that each dog receives. RTN described its business model as one that is “based on a community first mentality”. Although not intended to be a dog rescue, RTN currently has six dogs available for adoption, some rescued from a horrific hoarding incident in Virginia where dog training colleagues reached out nationwide and the Heilmans were quick to respond. RTN has also recently partnered with Pet Supplies Plus, a new local franchise located in Auburn at 1716 Opelika Road.

Trained staff from RTN are made available to facilitate ‘meet and greets’ for new adoptions.