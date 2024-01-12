OHS’ new football coach ready to ‘get the life back in this program’

BY ANITA STIEFEL

ANITAS@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — Opelika High School hosted a meet-and-greet for new head football coach Bryan Moore on Jan. 4 at the school’s indoor practice facility.

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore introduced Moore to a large group of well-wishers who turned out to meet the new coach, including school board members, former and current student-athletes and their families, athletic boosters, fellow faculty and staff, journalists and others from the community.

“It’s been a blessing and an honor to be back here,” Moore told the crowd. “We’re excited, and thank you guys so much for being here.

“Look, we’ve got to get the life back in this program, and that starts with some of the guys that are here,” he said, pointing to football team members in attendance, who responded with enthusiastic yells.

“I want to thank Dr. Seymore and our board of education… for allowing me and helping me come back here and for supporting me. They want this thing to be great, because it’s bigger than football, it’s for our city. This matters and becomes the face of who we are as a city, and I understand and carry that weight of what this is and what this means for Opelika.

“So, let’s support our kids, let’s get behind them, let’s get this thing back on the right track and ‘Go Dawgs!’”