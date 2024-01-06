Tom Sims Obituary

Mr. Tom Sims, 81, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, January 05, 2024 at his home. Tom was born on April 11, 1942, to Robert and Mary Sims in Chambers County, Alabama, where he was raised. Tom was a simple man who loved his family and his country. He was an avid supporter of the military, especially the brave men and women who served our country. It meant a great deal to him that respect was given to veterans who made incredible sacrifices to protect the things he loved. Tom was a proud veteran of the Air Force himself; as well as a member of American Legion and Free Masonry. In 1972, Tom became the first college graduate of his family – graduating from Auburn University with a BA in Agricultural Education.

Tom is preceded in death by his father and loving wife of 64 years, Diane Sims; a brother, Bobby Sims; and a sister, Charlotte Sims Pouncey. Tom is survived by his sons: Tommy (Tammy) Sims and Tim (Lisa) Sims. Grandchildren: Stacy (Josh) Eidson, Trey (Klancy Harmon) Sims, Savannah Sims and one great-grandchild, Lilly Welcher. Mother, Mary Sims; brother, Ken Sims; sister-in-law, Cynthia (David) Hearn and brother-in-law, Tom Ford.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. A visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 9 a.m. in the parlor. Burial will follow in the LaFayette City Cemetery at noon. Military Honors will be presented at the graveside along with Masonic rights. His brother, Ken Sims, will be officiating.