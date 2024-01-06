East Alabama Health News

EAMC talks about virtual reality, weight-loss and more

CONTRIBUTED BY EAH

OPELIKA ­­— East Alabama Health has released information on its new therapy options for pediatric patients, weight-loss and diet plans, genetics and how one of its pediatricians was recently honored.

VR REALTY THERAPY

For patients on the pediatric unit at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC), it’s literally all fun and games when using the unit’s KindVR headset for therapy.

Being in the hospital can be stressful for young children, and often the therapeutic and recreational activities available for them are limited to the four walls of their room. But now, EAMC is the first hospital in Alabama or Georgia to offer pediatric patients a way to experience KindVR’s virtual reality headset as a form of stress and pain relief.

“Using the KindVR headset provides our pediatric patients a fun and exciting escape from the stress they may be encountering,” said Madison Ard, EAMC’s child life specialist. “We are always looking to improve our patient experience and technologies like this are certainly a way to do that.”

When using the headset, patients can enjoy fun games with cheerful music such as “Aqua,” in which they explore the ocean and spot colorful sea creatures, or “Animal Valley,” where they help give water to safari animals like giraffes and elephants while enjoying soothing music. The pediatric unit’s child life specialists have guided time sheets detailing what happens in each game, allowing them to discuss the game with the patient as it happens.

Not only does the headset provide entertainment for the patients, but each game is designed with a certain clinical purpose in mind.

For example, some of the games keep patients looking up when a procedure requires them to, while others keep patients in an upright position. The headset also has meditation modes to distract pediatric patients from painful needle sticks and pokes. Children nervous about an MRI can also use the headset for a simulated practice MRI that guides them through each step in a soothing voice.

Along with the 360-degree view that the headset provides, patients also hear audio and use a remote to play the games, something that helps with motor skills. The headset has also been used for patients in the Emergency Department.

Ard stated that since patients began using the headset in September 2023, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve gotten tremendous feedback from our patients and their families,” Ard said. “It has been both interesting and exciting to hear from some of our patients that their overall pain level has decreased after using the KindVR headset.”

To protect patient privacy, the headset does not require a Wi-Fi connection and requires no access to patient data for use. Patients receive a kit with disposable face pads, and alcohol lens wipes to use on the headset. After each use, the headset is cleaned and prepped for the next patient by EAH staff.

HOW TO CREATE A WEIGHT-LOSS AND DIET PLAN FOR 2024

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier and be more active. Are you looking to get your health on track so you can do more in 2024? Finding the right place to start can be challenging, and staying on track can be just as tough.

East Alabama Health experts, board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Gilad Shapira and Diabetes and Nutrition Center clinicians Lauren Thigpen and Megan Kelley — both registered dietitian nutritionists (RDN) — offer some tips and guidance on how to create a diet and weight loss plan to help you reach your New Year’s resolution goals.

How can dietary changes improve overall well-being and potentially help weight loss?

Dietary changes have a major impact on our well-being and health. Though losing weight is easier now with many novel medications and interventional procedures, to maintain healthy prolonged weight loss, there is no better alternative than the hard-earned, old-fashioned way — diet and exercise. There are hundreds of diets advocating for different foods to eat and not to eat, but there are a few items of which we should be mindful.

First and foremost, calories. There is no magic formula to dieting — to lose weight you ultimately must utilize more calories than you consume. This is not easy, but here are some tips to make this process easier. First — fiber. Over the counter psyllium is a great supplement that not only promotes a healthy microbiome and prevents constipation, but also gives the sensation of satiety (fullness). Psyllium also has secondary benefits such as lowering cholesterol and lowering blood glucose levels, as well as having anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, some studies suggest decreased levels of colorectal cancer in patients taking psyllium. A natural high-fiber and personal favorite of mine that has many such associated health benefits is consuming two green kiwis daily. Regarding diet, the best diet is one that avoids processed foods, avoids fried foods and promotes fresh and natural fruits, vegetables and meats. Eating a healthy diet takes time and is certainly more costly, but when coupled with proper exercise, provides a great formula for not only weight loss but also promoting better overall health.

Ultimately, prevention is the best medicine, and though staying active and exercising may be difficult especially for some patients in relation to others, we should all find our individual ways to always stay moving. I wish everyone a great 2024 with health and personal growth.

What advice would you give to someone looking to lose weight in 2024 as a New Year’s resolution?

Keep in mind that the diet industry is a multi-billion dollar industry, and around the New Year they will be capitalizing on the many people looking to lose weight. Don’t fall victim to fad diets and crazy claims for supplements/pills. Strive for sustainable lifestyle changes that will positively impact your overall health and not just bring the scale down. Remember that health is more than just a number. Focus on the actual behaviors you are doing to support your health goals.

How can someone prepare healthy and satisfying meals while managing a busy schedule?

Meal planning is key. Sitting down and making a plan for your week ends up saving you time in the long run. Be strategic about having staple ingredients that are quick and easy to put together for a meal such as leafy greens/frozen veggies, canned chicken/fish and whole grain bread/wraps. Remember, eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated. Simplify it by striving for a balance of starch, protein, fruits and vegetables on your plate.

Are there any common pitfalls people face when attempting to lose weight? How can one avoid those?

Our human nature is to shoot for the stars when we set goals, but oftentimes this causes us to give up completely if we don’t reach those goals immediately. I advise people to focus on specific, measurable, action-oriented, realistic and time-based goals. That way you can continue to be motivated when you see your ability to achieve these smaller goals.

People tend to overload themselves with goals when it comes to New Year’s resolutions and often get discouraged. What are some realistic and achievable weight-loss goals that people can set in 2024?

First, start with looking at your current schedule and activity/eating habits. Are there small changes we can tweak? Some great places to start are by drinking more water and less sugar-sweetened beverages and adding in activity, even if it is just 10 minutes each day. Another realistic goal could be to add in a nourishing morning or afternoon snack that might prevent you from overeating at mealtime, or replacing fried food with grilled.

Is it better for individuals to focus on achieving long-term goals when attempting to lose weight, or should they instead focus on reaching smaller milestones?

This would definitely be a combination of both. The long-term goals are important to strive for, but we can’t get there without our short-term goals. It would be hard to make an action plan if our only goal was to lose 25 pounds by July with no details. How are we going to get there? Is this realistic for my lifestyle and current schedule? Can we create short-term goals from this such as losing 1-2 pounds every other week? Can we make this even more specific by writing out how? It is empowering to be able to check off a box on the calendar every day by conquering the mini victories such as drinking enough water, getting enough steps in and eating the meals for which we planned. The small goals are what feed into our larger long-term goal.

How important is it to incorporate exercise into a weight-loss plan? Could you focus solely on dietary changes when attempting to lose weight?

Exercise is not only important for weight loss, but for our mental health, stress levels, sleep, heart health, strength and the prevention of chronic diseases. Starting out with dietary changes is not a bad decision, however, adding in exercise is vital to long-term health and strength. It is recommended by the CDC that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity and two days of strength exercises per week. This could look like 30 minute walks, five days a week with two days of stretching, yoga, bodyweight exercises or weightlifting.

SPENCER CANCER CENTER’S NEW GENETICS PROGRAM HELPS

PATIENTS NAVIGATE TREATMENT

Armed with medical histories, lab results and pedigrees, Morgan Luevano, a genetic counselor at the Spencer Cancer Center, is helping patients identify inherent risks and navigate their cancer journey.

As a genetic counselor, a role new to the Spencer Cancer Center, Luevano works with patients eligible for genetic testing to examine their medical history so they may select a course of action that best fits their treatment.

“The purpose of genetic counseling is to record your personal and family history of cancer, discuss cancer genetics and hereditary cancer syndromes to inform you of what genetics testing could mean for you and your family, as well as the benefits, risks and limitations of testing,” Luevano said. “My goal is to empower patients to make informed decisions regarding genetic testing.”

While most cancers are not hereditary, patients who work with a genetic counselor gain insight into the hereditary risks associated with their condition that they can incorporate into their decision-making regarding treatment.

An example Luevano gives is that a patient who finds that she has hereditary breast cancer through genetic testing may decide to pursue a bilateral mastectomy, whereas a woman who knows she has non-hereditary breast cancer may instead choose a lumpectomy.

The addition of a genetics program to the Spencer Cancer Center eliminates the need for patients to travel away from home to access genetic counseling. Patients at the Spencer Cancer Center also have access to resources such as survivor and patient support groups, breast health navigation consulting, assistance from social workers and an Oncology Wellness Program that helps patients stay active and live healthier lives.

“Adding genetic counseling services at the Spencer Cancer Center is aligned with East Alabama Health’s goal of providing patients comprehensive care where they are, meaning patients don’t have to travel out of town to receive excellent, high-quality care,” Luevano said. “I’m excited to be the local genetic counselor for our patients at the Spencer Cancer Center.”

Luevano works directly with the Spencer Cancer Center’s oncologists, nurses and support staff to identity patients eligible for genetic testing and counseling.

“We share the common goal of providing each patient with all the support we can during their cancer journey,” she said. ­­­“One of my goals is to increase the number of patients who are offered genetic counseling and testing by appropriately identifying the individuals who meet criteria for genetic testing.”

Navigating cancer can be difficult for many patients. For Luevano, the opportunity to guide and support patients through a challenging period of their life is what makes the job so rewarding.

“The most rewarding part of my job is that I get to guide patients in making the best decision for them and their family,” Luevano said. “I love being a resource for patients to ask questions, so they feel comfortable pursuing testing, and if they decline testing, to support and validate this decision.”

A native of West Columbia, South Carolina, Luevano discovered a love for genetics while in high school. After earning her undergraduate degree in genetics from Clemson University, she found herself drawn to cancer genetics while completing her master’s degree at Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

“I had a wonderful AP Biology teacher (in high school) who talked to us about genetic counseling, specifically in the prenatal specialty, which I thought I’d pursue a career in” she said. “I found my genetic counseling niche during my cancer rotation in graduate school.

“I love the patient population that I am able to serve, that cancer genetics is an ever-evolving field and the positive impact that genetic testing can have on a patient’s cancer care.”

Patients seeking to connect with Luevano regarding genetic counselling and testing are encouraged to speak to their oncologist.

EAH BOARD MEMBER, PEDIATRICIAN SMALLEY HONORED FOR DECADES OF SERVING COMMUNITY

AUBURN ­— After hearing Auburn Mayor Ron Anders call his name as a recipient of a Lamplighter Award during the annual State of the City address, Dr. David Smalley realized he had been duped.

His wife, Debbie, and daughter, Sarah Nunnelly (chief operating officer at East Alabama Health), had led him to believe he was attending to watch Sarah receive an award. Instead, Smalley was recognized for his decades of service and contribution to the community as a pediatrician.

“It was a complete surprise,” Smalley said about receiving one of Mayor Anders’ six Lamplighter Awards. “I thought we were there to watch Sarah receive something, so I had no clue. It was an honor to receive it, but there are so many other people more deserving than I am.”

Over his nearly 40-year career as a pediatrician, Smalley provided care and made an impact in the lives of countless children throughout Lee and surrounding counties and helped expand East Alabama Health’s (EAH) offerings to meet the needs of a continuously growing community.

His journey in medicine began after he graduated from Auburn University with a degree in accounting. After a year of crunching numbers, Smalley wanted a career change. He returned to Auburn and completed six quarters of pre-med studies before enrolling in medical school at UAB.

When it was time to choose a medical specialty, he thought back to his experiences as a child in his north Alabama hometown of Arab, and of an influential pediatrician he would occasionally visit.

“We had two general practitioners in Arab, and that’s where mama would take us,” he said. “But, if we got sick, or if she was really worried about us, there was a pediatrician in Decatur, Dr. Kermit Pitt, that she would take us to.

“I always liked Dr. Pitt, so when I started considering medicine, I was thinking about pediatrics.”

Following medical school, he began a pediatrics residency at Duke University, where he gained insightful clinical experience and learned alongside world-renowned physicians. He would eventually bring home the knowledge he acquired with the assistance of the residency staff.

“I was able to be associated with some really good pediatricians early in my training,” Smalley said. “My program director at Duke, Dr. Samuel Katz, was world-famous, and I didn’t know that when I first met him. He was actually on the team which cultured the measles virus that enabled the development of the measles vaccine.

“He was very helpful in me getting an opportunity to come back home to practice by contacting folks down here.”

When Smalley and family returned to the Auburn-Opelika area in 1985, he began practicing with Drs. Don Curry, David Druhan and Eron Ingle at the Pediatric Clinic. Curry, Druhan and Ingle served as mentors in the early stages of Smalley’s career. He also noted the importance of having a local hospital like EAMC dedicated to serving the needs of the local community.

“They mentored me and kind of took me in,” he said. “It was a highlight in my career to be able to join a medical community of doctors that were well trained and dedicated, and to be on staff in a hospital that took ministering to the community as the real goal.

“The hospital let us have a pediatric floor with pediatric nurses, and that was one of the reasons why I chose to come here to practice instead of maybe going back to my hometown, because my hometown hospital did not have a dedicated pediatrics floor.”

Smalley would become a staple of the community throughout his career, helping provide care for children when they need care the most. He notes that a special honor of his has been the occasions during his career when he became the provider for his former patients’ children.

“To be able to be in the same community and to develop friendships, see patients, watch them grow and then get to see their achievements has been very rewarding,” he said. “On occasion, I had the honor to see some of my patients’ children, not all the time, but I had the honor to be able to do that, and it was always fun to see them again.”

Along with helping generations of area children grow and be healthy, Smalley has also played a major role in the growth of EAH as a member of the organization’s board of directors since 2006.

During his time on the board, the health system has started its robotics program, won numerous quality awards, affiliated with Lanier Memorial Hospital, revamped the hospital’s obstetrics and pediatrics units, opened the Spencer Cancer Center and opened a Level III NICU. Smalley also highlighted the need to meet the needs of the growing community.

“I’ve been very proud of participating on the board,” Smalley said. “Our hospital has always valued its employees and its mission. I’ve been very proud that the hospital provides neonatology services now, which is something I had hoped we would see.

“We’re going to be expanding more as the community continues to grow, and we’re really excited about the psychiatric hospital as that’s such a need not just in our community, but in our state and our surrounding states.”

While he’s been retired a little over three years, Smalley continues to stay active. He enjoys walking and biking with his wife as well as traveling with his children and grandchildren.