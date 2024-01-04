Erlene Lingle

Erlene Moore Lingle passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2024 at the age of 96 at Bethany House in Auburn. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert Moore and Lucinda Belle Moore of Ellisville, Mississippi, and by her husband, William B. Lingle of Auburn. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lingle Steindorff and husband, Gilbert C Steindorff III, of Montgomery, and her grandson, Gilbert C Steindorff IV and wife, Amy Steindorff and her three great-granddaughters, Margaret Darby, Elizabeth Ann and Mary Benedict Steindorff, all of Birmingham. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jimmie Lingle and numerous nieces and nephews, along with her long-time companion and friend, Catha Lillie.

Nana was a long-time resident of Auburn where she had been active in Auburn United Methodist Church, a founder of Life Long Learning (which later became Olli), Women’s Club, Book Club and strong supporter of all Auburn University athletics. She was an avid golfer, loved to travel, a loyal friend and most of all, loved her family and three great-granddaughters.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Auburn Memorial Park with Dr. Corey Smith and the Rev. Charles Cummings officiating and Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Bldg. 100, Auburn, AL 36830 or to the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund at Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay St., Auburn, AL 36830 or to one’s favorite charity.